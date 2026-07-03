Delhi Private Schools Must Justify Fee Hikes As Govt Releases 18 Parameters

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Aryan Dwivedi
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said schools can no longer cite broad reasons such as inflation to raise fees.

School Fee Hike
Delhi Private Schools Must Justify Fee Hikes As Govt Releases 18 Parameters Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Delhi has introduced an 18-parameter framework requiring private schools to justify any proposed fee hike.

  • Schools must submit audited financial statements for the previous three years, as self-certified accounts will not be accepted.

  • Every private unaided school must set up a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) by July 15, with parent, teacher and management representation.

Private schools in Delhi will now have to provide detailed financial and operational justification before increasing fees, with the state government introducing an 18-point framework aimed at making the process more transparent.

Announcing the new guidelines on Thursday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said schools can no longer cite broad reasons such as inflation to raise fees. Instead, any proposed revision must be supported by audited financial records and demonstrate that the additional revenue will improve educational facilities or services.

The requirements have been introduced under the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025.

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18 Parameters To Justify Fee Hikes

Under the new framework, schools must explain how the proposed fee increase relates to specific areas of expenditure. These include:

  • Infrastructure development

  • Transport facilities

  • Campus maintenance

  • Safety measures

  • Electricity and utility expenses

  • Staff recruitment

  • Salaries and employee benefits

  • Classroom resources

  • Laboratory facilities

  • Library resources

  • Sports infrastructure

  • Extracurricular activities

  • Digital learning initiatives

  • Health and sanitation measures

  • Administrative expenses

  • Staff training and professional development

  • Institutional upgrades and improvements

  • Any additional requirements prescribed by the Directorate of Education (DoE)

  • Schools will also have to submit audited financial statements for the previous three years, certified by a chartered accountant. The government has said self-certified or unaudited accounts will not be accepted.

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Parents Included in School-Level Committees to Hike Fee

Private unaided schools have been directed to constitute a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) by July 15. The committee will comprise members of the school management, five parent representatives and three teacher representatives.

Parent representatives will be selected from the annual Parent-Teachers Association (PTA), which every school must constitute each academic year. The selection will take place through a public, video-recorded draw of lots after giving at least seven days' notice.

The Directorate of Education has also mandated that each committee include at least two women and ensure representation from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and socially or educationally backward classes wherever applicable.

Schools must submit their proposed fee structure for the next three academic years to the SLFRC by July 31, while the committees are required to examine and decide on the proposals by August 15.

Following the selection of committee members, schools must publish the list on their websites and notice boards within seven working days and submit the details to the Directorate of Education.

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Penalties For Violations

The Delhi government has warned of strict action against schools that fail to comply with the new rules or attempt to manipulate the selection process for committee members. Violations could attract financial penalties, withdrawal of school recognition or even government takeover of management. Schools have also been directed to preserve video recordings of the draw of lots and related records for at least two years.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has ordered that schools continue charging fees at the existing 2025-26 rates until the School-Level Fee Regulation Committee approves any revision. Any excess amount collected during this period must be refunded or adjusted against future fees.

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