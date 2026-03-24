CM Rekha Gupta Unveils ‘Green Budget’; ₹22,236 Cr Outlay For Sustainable Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, described the 2026–27 Budget as a "green budget", highlighting the government's push for sustainable development and a cleaner environment, with a 21 per cent budget allocation towards the initiative.
According to the Budget, 21.44 per cent of the total outlay, amounting to Rs 22,236 crore, has been earmarked for green development initiatives.
The environment and forest sectors have been allocated Rs 822 crore, up from Rs 505 crore in the previous financial year, marking an increase of 62.7 per cent.
"The government is committed to restoring Delhi's status as a "Green Delhi" through the development of urban forests, parks, and green spaces. We are allocating Rs 25 crore separately for the Delhi Park and Garden society," CM Gupta said.
She further noted that 35 lakh indigenous plants like peepul, mango, and neem will be planted in Delhi in the next four years, and new forest areas will also be developed.
A budget of Rs 130 crore has been allocated for forest development, and Rs 44 crore has been allocated for wildlife protection.
CM Gupta said the government is introducing a Rs 300 crore scheme for "Pollution Control & Emergency Measures", which will include mechanical sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers.
A budget of Rs 204 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), specifically to tackle pollution.
Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Rekha Gupta, also said that the government is actively working towards introducing advanced technical solutions and monitoring systems through a collaboration with the World Bank.
An additional Rs 2 crore has been allocated for monitoring systems (covering the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre), war-room operations, mobile apps, and real-time tracking).
While presenting the "Green Budget", CM Gupta further said that the government is working to increase waste processing capacity from the current 7,000 metric tonnes to 15,000 metric tonnes per day. To achieve this, provisions have been made for the expansion of waste-to-energy plants located in Narela, Okhla, Ghazipur, and Tehkhand, she added.
"We have achieved significant success in reducing legacy waste, with a 16 per cent reduction at Ghazipur, 54 per cent at Bhalswa, and 68 per cent at Okhla. This reflects a clear and tangible transformation in how waste is being managed in the city," Gupta said.
Around 1,500 tonnes of cow dung waste is generated daily in Delhi will also be processed and converted into energy. This initiative is expected to reduce emissions, lower fuel imports, and position Delhi as a model for a circular economy, she said.
"Along with strengthening the EV ecosystem, we are initiating structured planning for e-waste management as well," she further added.
The Delhi government is also advancing the Carbon Credit Monetisation Scheme. The scheme will convert emission reductions into economic value through a robust MRV (Measurement, Reporting, Verification) system, Gupta said, while also boosting innovation and accelerating sustainability efforts in Delhi.