Delhi Flags Off 200 E-Buses, Targets Fully Electric Public Transport By 2026 End

With the addition of these buses, 4,550 of the 6,300 public transport buses in the capital are now electric buses, the chief minister said at the event.

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Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta Flags Off 200 E-Buses along with transport and health minister, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh Photo: Source: X
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 200 electric buses at the East Vinod Nagar Depot and said her government is working in mission mode to fully transition Delhi's public transport to electric vehicles (EVs).

With the addition of these buses, 4,550 of the 6,300 public transport buses in the capital are now electric buses, the chief minister said at the event.

Gupta also flagged off the Delhi-Rohtak intercity bus service and inaugurated the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal and a new building at the East Vinod Nagar Depot.

She said the e-buses will help achieve the goal of a developed Delhi and also help in the fight against pollution.

"Every month, DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) is doing inaugurations, be it the launch of new buses or new offices. Our entire government is working for better government offices in Delhi, which will ultimately help in building a better city," the chief minister said.

Delhi's EV policy is the most effective in the country. The national capital has been facing problems due to air pollution for the past several years, but the previous governments did not come up with a proper plan, Gupta said.

In a post on X, she said, "Our government is working in mission mode to fully convert Delhi's public transport to EVs. The number of... (electric) buses in Delhi has already exceeded 4500, with a target to reach 7000 by the end of 2026."

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