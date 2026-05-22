Delhi's Transport Crisis Deepens As Drivers Stand Firm On Day 2 Of Strike

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Published at:

Delhi’s 72-hour transport strike enters Day 2 as cab, auto and truck drivers demand higher base fares and a fuel surcharge amid soaring petrol, diesel and CNG prices, warning of a possible city-wide shutdown if the Delhi government fails to act.

Delhis Transport Crisis
Crisis Deepens As Drivers Stand Firm On Day 2 Of Strike Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • On Friday, the simmering financial anxiety of thousands of commercial drivers spilled over onto the streets as a 72-hour strike entered its second day, turning a policy dispute into a stark narrative of survival.

  • The protest brings together a fragmented workforce—from truck operators and private bus owners to the ubiquitous app-based cab and maxi-cab drivers.

  • Drivers point out that while the cost of domestic upkeep, vehicle maintenance, and fuel—particularly CNG—has skyrocketed, their earnings have retrogressed.

For nearly a decade, the digital fare meters and ride-hailing apps navigating the chaotic arteries of the National Capital Region have remained stubbornly frozen in time. But outside the climate-controlled bubbles of the cabs, the world has grown punishingly expensive. On Friday, the simmering financial anxiety of thousands of commercial drivers spilled over onto the streets as a 72-hour strike entered its second day, turning a policy dispute into a stark narrative of survival.

Led by coalitions like the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the Chalak Shakti Union, the protest brings together a fragmented workforce—from truck operators and private bus owners to the ubiquitous app-based cab and maxi-cab drivers. Their demands are clear: an immediate upward revision of base fares and the introduction of a protective fuel surcharge. In a city where petrol has climbed to Rs 98.64 per litre and diesel closely follows at Rs 91.58, the math of driving for a living simply no longer adds up.

Behind the steering wheels are individuals buckling under the weight of compounding liabilities. Drivers point out that while the cost of domestic upkeep, vehicle maintenance, and fuel—particularly CNG—has skyrocketed, their earnings have retrogressed. What used to be a viable profession has morphed into an exhausting race against debt, where a fourteen-hour workday barely covers the daily fuel bill and the steep commissions pocketed by tech aggregators.

Related Content
Delhi Transport Strike: Cabs, Autos to Go Off Roads for 3 Days - File Photo
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta and others conduct a joint on-site inspection of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Link (NH-148 NA) project, New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
Rajnath Singh Begins Vietnam, South Korea Visit to Deepen Indo-Pacific Defence Ties - | Photo: @rajnathsingh/X via PTI
Shakira enters for a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show at the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. - | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Delhi Transport Strike: Cabs, Autos to Go Off Roads for 3 Days - File Photo
Delhi Transport Strike: Cabs, Autos to Go Off Roads for 3 Days From Today

By Outlook News Desk

Yet, the strike highlights a deeper, more systemic isolation. Beyond the immediate call for a fare hike, the unions are desperately seeking a seat at the table with the Delhi government. They are demanding structured regulatory frameworks for app-based transport services and policy interventions that treat drivers not as disposable cogs in the gig economy, but as essential workers.

For now, the capital’s central transit hubs, like the New Delhi Railway Station, have witnessed only minor disruptions, with many auto-rickshaws and independent cabs choosing to ply to make ends meet. But the quiet on the streets is deceptive. As the strike heads into its final scheduled day on Saturday, the transport unions have issued a grim warning: if the state continues to ignore the financial bleeding of its drivers, this localized protest could easily intensify into a much larger, city-wide standstill.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories