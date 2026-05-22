Delhi's Transport Crisis Deepens As Drivers Stand Firm On Day 2 Of Strike

Led by coalitions like the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the Chalak Shakti Union, the protest brings together a fragmented workforce—from truck operators and private bus owners to the ubiquitous app-based cab and maxi-cab drivers. Their demands are clear: an immediate upward revision of base fares and the introduction of a protective fuel surcharge. In a city where petrol has climbed to Rs 98.64 per litre and diesel closely follows at Rs 91.58, the math of driving for a living simply no longer adds up.