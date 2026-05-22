ED Raids Multiple Locations In Bengal In Probe Linked To Former Kolkata Police DCP

ED conducted raids at nine locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in a money laundering investigation.
Former Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas and alleged criminal Sona Pappu are in ED custody.
Investigators are probing alleged illegal land deals, financial transactions and links to police officials.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out fresh searches at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its money laundering probe involving former Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas and alleged criminal Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, both of whom were arrested earlier in the case.
According to PTI, ED teams raided nine premises across Kolkata and Murshidabad district, including properties in Kasba, Chakraberia and Royd Street, besides Biswas’ ancestral residence in Kandi.
Those searched included premises linked to Mohammad Ali alias Max Raju, Saurav Adhikari — Biswas’ nephew — and Kolkata Police Sub Inspector Ruhil Amin Ali, whom investigators described as a close associate of the former officer.
Reported PTI, the searches were launched on the basis of information gathered during the interrogation of Sona Pappu and Biswas, who are currently in ED custody.
“Several premises linked to persons who have allegedly facilitated illegal land transactions and financial dealings are being searched. Documents, digital devices and financial records are under examination,” an official said.
In south Kolkata’s Chakraberia area, ED sleuths searched the residence of a businessman believed to be close to Poddar. Investigators are examining his alleged role in forcible land acquisition and illegal monetary transactions, officials said.
An ED team also searched a hotel in the Royd Street area after questioning its manager. PTI reported that the owner of the establishment has been asked to appear before investigators.
In Kasba, ED officials raided the residence of Kolkata Police SI Ruhil Amin Ali, a former office-bearer of a police welfare committee.
According to PTI, Ali was allegedly associated with business ventures linked to Biswas’ wife. Investigators are probing whether the police officer had any role in the alleged land-related irregularities.
Searches were also conducted at Biswas’ ancestral house in Ward No. 8 of Kandi Municipality in Murshidabad district. The property is reportedly occupied by his sister, Gauri Sinha Biswas, vice-chairperson of the civic body.
ED officials said the house had remained locked for nearly a week. After waiting for around two hours on Friday morning, investigators broke open the lock and entered the premises to carry out the searches.
Poddar was arrested by the ED on May 18 after questioning. Biswas was arrested last week, while businessman Joy S Kamdar was taken into custody in April in connection with the same case.
The ED had earlier described Poddar as a “history sheeter” and said he and his associates were wanted in cases related to land grabbing in West Bengal.
His name first surfaced prominently in 2015 in connection with a violent clash at the Ballygunge rail yard. Investigators later linked him to several criminal cases, including a murder case in 2017 and an alleged attack on rival Munna Pandey outside Presidency Jail in 2021.
(With inputs from PTI)