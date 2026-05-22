Rajya Sabha Elections June 18: ECI Announces Polls for 24 Seats Across 10 States

The Election Commission of India sounded the bugle for the next big political reset, announcing polls for 24 Rajya Sabha seats scheduled for June 18.
The elections will span 10 states where current terms are winding down between June 21 and July 19.
For the opposition, retaining these seats is a battle to keep their veteran voices relevant and preserve their footprint in the Upper House.
On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sounded the bugle for the next big political reset, announcing polls for 24 Rajya Sabha seats scheduled for June 18. The elections will span 10 states where current terms are winding down between June 21 and July 19. It is a clinical constitutional process on paper, but in reality, it marks the quiet exit of a generation that has shaped modern Indian politics, opening the doors for a shifting guard.
At its core, this election is less about the numbers and more about the human stories and legacies pausing—or perhaps concluding—in the corridors of the Upper House. Among those stepping down are figures who have become institutional fixtures. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, a veteran whose career spans the highs and lows of coalition eras, and powerhouse Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijay Singh are preparing to vacate their benches. For decades, these individuals have been the anchors of fierce parliamentary debates, backroom negotiations, and the literal voice of their parties. Seeing them step back feels like watching the final chapters of a specific era of Indian statesmanship draw to a close.
Behind the bureaucratic scheduling lies a high-stakes human drama for the political parties involved. For the opposition, retaining these seats is a battle to keep their veteran voices relevant and preserve their footprint in the Upper House. For the ruling dispensation, it represents an opportunity to infuse new blood and further solidify their legislative grip. As MLAs across 10 states prepare to cast their votes on June 18, the real story won't just be about who wins the seats, but how these parties balance the wisdom of their oldest loyalists with the urgent, restless ambitions of a younger political generation.
The impending empty chairs in the Upper House point to a much deeper truth about the shifting tides of Indian democracy: we are witnessing the inevitable passing of the torch. When the ballot boxes open on June 18, the arithmetic of winning and losing will dominate the prime-time news cycles, but the real story is written in the quiet dignity of retirement. It is the bittersweet closing act for the veterans who spent a lifetime weathering political storms, and a daunting new dawn for the restless, younger generation waiting in the wings to step into their massive shoes.