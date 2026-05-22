Rajya Sabha Elections June 18: ECI Announces Polls for 24 Seats Across 10 States

At its core, this election is less about the numbers and more about the human stories and legacies pausing—or perhaps concluding—in the corridors of the Upper House. Among those stepping down are figures who have become institutional fixtures. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, a veteran whose career spans the highs and lows of coalition eras, and powerhouse Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijay Singh are preparing to vacate their benches. For decades, these individuals have been the anchors of fierce parliamentary debates, backroom negotiations, and the literal voice of their parties. Seeing them step back feels like watching the final chapters of a specific era of Indian statesmanship draw to a close.