Muslims In Dhar To Offer Friday Namaz At Home After Bhojshala Court Verdict

Muslims in Dhar will offer Friday namaz at home and wear black bands after the Bhojshala verdict.
Hindu organisations have planned prayers at the Bhojshala complex following the high court ruling.
More than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed around the site amid tight security arrangements.
Members of the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district will offer their first Friday namaz at home and wear black bands in protest after the Madhya Pradesh High Court barred prayers at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex, where Hindu groups are preparing for special prayers under tight security on Friday.
A week ago, the Madhya Pradesh High Court struck down a 2003 Archaeological Survey of India order that had allowed Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the site, holding that the Bhojshala complex was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
Before the verdict, Hindus were permitted to worship at the medieval monument on Tuesdays, while Muslims had been offering Friday namaz there for years.
According to PTI, markets and business establishments run by Muslims will remain shut in parts of Dhar on Friday as part of the protest.
Meanwhile, officials said more than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed in and around the Bhojshala complex ahead of the first Friday after the court ruling. PTI reported that the security arrangements include drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks and mobile patrolling around the area.
The Bhoj Utsav Samiti has called upon members of the Hindu community to gather for an “akhand puja” and “maha aarti” at the 11th-century structure on Friday.
Dhar Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told PTI that a nine-layer security arrangement had been put in place around the complex.
Muslim community president Abdul Samad said the community would register its protest within the framework of the Constitution and the law.
“We will offer namaz at our homes and wear black bands in protest. We will not hurt anybody’s religious sentiments or offer prayers at public places,” he said.
Samad said community members would upload photographs and videos of the prayers on social media to highlight their stand.
He said a delegation from the Muslim community had recently met the administration and submitted a memorandum alleging that certain activities around Bhojshala were not in line with the high court’s directions.
Samad also welcomed the administration’s decision to cancel some programmes and permissions which, according to him, could have disturbed peace in the city.
“The Constitution gives equal religious freedom to all communities, and we will continue to act within its framework,” he said.
Following the high court verdict, Hindu organisations earlier this week held celebrations, including prayers and fireworks, at the site.
A peace committee meeting was held on Wednesday in the presence of Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sharma.
Officials said the court’s directions would be implemented “in letter and spirit” and appealed to people not to pay attention to rumours or provocative social media posts. According to PTI, authorities said no new religious activity or tradition not previously permitted would be allowed at the site.
Bhoj Utsav Samiti patron Ashok Jain said members of the Hindu community would gather at Dhan Mandi square on Friday afternoon before proceeding in a procession to Bhojshala for prayers.
“This Friday is linked to our self-respect. The entire Hindu community will offer prayers at Bhojshala,” he said.
He claimed Hindus had faced restrictions and disputes over worship at the site for decades, particularly when Basant Panchami coincided with Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)