MP High Court Declares Bhojshala As Temple, Suggests Alternate Land For Mosque

Summary of this article
Madhya Pradesh HC declares Bhojshala complex as a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
Daily puja allowed for Hindus; previous limited namaz permission quashed.
Court suggests government provide alternative site for the mosque.
In a landmark verdict delivered today, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar district is a Hindu temple, primarily dedicated to Goddess Saraswati (Vagdevi). The court held that the site, constructed in the 11th century by Raja Bhoj as a centre of Sanskrit learning, should be treated as a temple.
The Indore Bench, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, delivered the judgment in a batch of petitions after hearing arguments from Hindu, Muslim, and other stakeholders. The ruling comes after a detailed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) scientific survey, which reportedly found evidence of ancient temple remains and structures reused in the complex.
The High Court quashed previous arrangements (including a 2003 ASI order) that permitted limited Friday namaz at the site. It directed that Hindus should now be allowed to conduct daily puja and rituals. The court also instructed the ASI to manage the protected monument and facilitate the installation of a Saraswati idol.
Regarding the Kamal Maula Mosque claims, the court suggested that the government allot alternate land to the Muslim community for constructing or relocating the mosque. The mosque committee has been advised to approach the state government for necessary arrangements.
The verdict has been welcomed by Hindu organizations as a historic restoration of the site's original character. Muslim groups have expressed disappointment, with some leaders criticizing the judgment. Heavy security arrangements were in place across Dhar district to maintain peace following the announcement.
The Bhojshala complex has been a long-standing dispute, with Hindus viewing it as an ancient temple and Muslims identifying parts of it as the Kamal Maula Mosque. The site remains protected by the ASI.
Legal experts expect the matter may travel to the Supreme Court, as parties on the Muslim side are likely to challenge the High Court’s decision.