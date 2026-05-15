Bhojshala Is Saraswati Temple, Rules MP High Court; Muslim Community May Seek Alternate Land For Mosque

Devotees queue for Saraswati Puja at the disputed Bhojshala complex, revered as Saraswati temple, on Basant Panchami, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh | Photo: PTI

Devotees queue for Saraswati Puja at the disputed Bhojshala complex, revered as Saraswati temple, on Basant Panchami, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh | Photo: PTI