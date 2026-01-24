Muslims Not Allowed to Offer Namaz in Rightful Place Within Bhojshala Complex, Alleges Community Leader

Muslims feel cheated despite fully cooperating with the administration by reducing the number of devotees who would offer namaz.

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Premises
File Photo
  • Muslims are not being allowed to perform prayer inside the Bhojshala complex, alleged a community leader.

  • While Hindus are being allowed to worship within Bhojshala complex, Muslims have been asked to pray on a graveyard, he alleged .

  • Muslims will file a contempt petition in the apex court, he said.

A Muslim leader on Saturday alleged that despite a clear order from the Supreme Court, community members were not allowed to offer namaz in the rightful place inside the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Abdul Samad, a member of the Kamal Maula Welfare Society, alleged that the Muslim community wanted to offer namaz within "four walls" inside the complex, but the place allocated to them on Friday is shown as Waqf graveyard as per the land records.

"We expressed our objection both verbally and in writing to the Collector in the meeting, yet they ignored our request and a dummy namaz took place...Our premises (the place claimed by Muslims as a mosque) are inside the four walls, we should be allowed to offer namaz in our place," he told reporters.

He said that the minority community extended full cooperation to the administration by agreeing to reduce the number of devotees who would offer namaz, yet it was "cheated".

He said that the Muslim side would file a contempt petition in the apex court.

The district administration rejected the allegation, stating that it followed the apex court's order.

Hindus were allowed to perform Saraswati puja to mark Basant Panchami festival at the complex on Friday, while Muslims were also allowed to offer namaz in a separate place. The 11the century monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Dhar collector Priyank Mishra told PTI that the ASI had informed the administration in writing that the place -- where namaz was offered on Friday -- was part of the protected premises and monument. The administration had to rely on the ASI's record, he added.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslims claim that it is `Kamal Maula Mosque'.

After controversy erupted over who has the right to offer prayers, the ASI in April 2003 issued an order, stating that Hindus can worship at Bhojshala every Tuesday and Muslims can offer namaz every Friday.

As Basant Panchami fell on Friday this year, both communities claimed the right to worship and offer prayers at the disputed complex. The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Hindus could worship at the site from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims could offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm.

