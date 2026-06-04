Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Verdict: Why the Madhya Pradesh High Court Held the Places of Worship Act Freeze Inapplicable

The Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is an 11th-century structure built during the reign of Raja Bhoj of the Paramara dynasty in 1034 AD. Hindus regard it as a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and a Sanskrit learning centre; the Muslim community calls it the Kamal Maula Mosque. Under an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) administrative arrangement dated April 7, 2003, the site was divided by days—Hindus were restricted to Tuesday worship while Muslims offered namaz on Friday. This arrangement stood unchallenged for nearly two decades until 2022 when the Hindu Front for Justice, through its president Ranjana Agnihotri filed a writ petition before the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, challenging the 2003 order and seeking enforcement of their fundamental right of worship. Five connected matters were tagged along.