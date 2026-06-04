Balancing Competing Rights: Bhojshala Judgment, Religious Character Disputes and the Future of the Places of Worship Act

The court takes this reasoning even further by holding that the extraordinary jurisdiction of the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution cannot be constrained by the Places of Worship Act because judicial review forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution. This position is legally correct and yet perhaps one of the most consequential aspects of the judgement. If every dispute involving a religious structure can be reformulated as an issue concerning enforcement of fundamental rights and brought under Article 226, the statutory finality contemplated by the Places of Worship Act may gradually lose much of its practical force. Ordinarily, courts, while departing from a clear statutory intent aimed at limiting judicial intervention, exercise their writ jurisdiction sparingly and in exceptional cases involving a clear violation of fundamental rights. If that was indeed the position in the present case, the judgement ought to have engaged far more substantively with the nature of the fundamental rights involved, particularly under Article 25, their scope and the broader constitutional implications of applying such rights in the context of the dispute. This becomes especially important in disputes such as Bhojshala, where competing religious groups assert rival claims of worship over the same structure. Article 25 may provide a basis to approach the court, but the assertion of religious rights by one group necessarily requires balancing of competing rights and claims of others. The judgement, however, does not adequately attempt to do so.