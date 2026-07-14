Sanjay Dutt Verdict: Ujjwal Nikam Recalls Actor ‘Trembling’ After Courtroom Decision

Ujjwal Nikam recalled Sanjay Dutt trembling after the Arms Act courtroom verdict.
The prosecutor opposed probation, seeking a seven-year sentence under the Arms Act provisions.
The Supreme Court awarded five years' imprisonment before Sanjay Dutt completed his sentence in 2016.
For many, Sanjay Dutt's conviction under the Arms Act remains one of the most talked-about chapters of his career. Although the actor was acquitted of terrorism and conspiracy charges in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, he was convicted for illegally possessing weapons. Years later, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has recalled the emotional moments inside the courtroom, claiming the actor was left "virtually shaking" after the verdict.
Ujjwal Nikam explains why he opposed probation for Sanjay Dutt
Speaking to Lallantop, Ujjwal Nikam reflected on the public scrutiny he faced throughout the trial. He said sympathy often shifted towards Sanjay Dutt whenever the actor became emotional in court, adding that media perception played a significant role during the proceedings.
Explaining his legal stand, Nikam said the prosecution had argued that Sanjay Dutt should not receive the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act, despite it being his first conviction. According to him, the actor had been found guilty under the Arms Act and the prosecution had sought a seven-year sentence.
He further stated that the defence had requested leniency by arguing it was Dutt's first offence. However, Nikam maintained that such relief should not apply because the weapon had allegedly been obtained from a known associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He argued that the law was intended for first-time offenders caught in unfortunate circumstances, not in cases involving illegal firearms of that nature.
Prosecutor recalls Sanjay Dutt's courtroom reaction
Recalling the moment the judgment was pronounced, Nikam said Sanjay Dutt appeared terrified after being ordered back into custody. According to the prosecutor, the actor repeatedly insisted that he had done nothing wrong and promised to return, while visibly trembling in court.
Nikam further claimed that he advised Dutt to stand straight because the media was watching, saying he did not want the visuals to create a misleading public narrative. He added that the police were then asked to take the actor into custody.
The Supreme Court eventually sentenced Sanjay Dutt to five years' imprisonment in 2013, lower than the seven-year term sought by the prosecution. The actor completed his sentence in 2016 before returning to films. He was most recently seen in the Dhurandhar franchise, KD: The Devil, Aakhri Sawal, The Raja Saab and Raja Shivaji. He will next appear in Baap and Khalnayak Returns.