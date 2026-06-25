Prahaar Teaser: Rajkummar Rao’s Dramatic Transformation Into Ujjwal Nikam In Courtroom Drama

Prahaar teaser showcases Rajkummar Rao's convincing transformation into Ujjwal Nikam.
Courtroom drama hints at intense legal battles and emotional stakes.
Rajkummar returns to portraying a lawyer after National Award-winning role.
Prahaar's teaser has finally been unveiled, offering audiences their first look at Rajkummar Rao as celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Although the makers have revealed very little about the plot, the teaser has already succeeded in generating considerable buzz online. Much of the conversation has centred around Rajkummar's striking transformation and his ability to disappear into yet another real-life character.
Prahaar Teaser Puts Rajkummar Rao's Transformation In Focus
Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has built a reputation for prioritising character over stardom, and the first glimpse of Prahaar suggests that tradition continues. From his appearance and body language to his measured screen presence, the actor appears to have fully immersed himself in the role of Ujjwal Nikam.
His Marathi diction has also drawn praise from viewers, adding another layer of authenticity to the portrayal. While the teaser remains careful not to reveal major story details, it hints at a film driven by courtroom confrontations, difficult decisions and emotionally charged moments.
The restrained approach has only heightened curiosity around the project, with audiences eager to learn more about the story being told.
Why Prahaar feels like a significant film for Rajkummar Rao
The film also marks Rajkummar's return to portraying a lawyer after his acclaimed performance in Shahid, the role that earned him the National Film Award and established him among the most respected actors of his generation.
Since then, he has balanced critical acclaim and commercial success through films such as Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Srikanth and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. His ability to move effortlessly between genres has helped him carve out a unique place in contemporary Hindi cinema.
Prahaar to chronicle Ujjwal Nikam's landmark cases
Known for handling several high-profile criminal cases, Ujjwal Nikam became a household name after serving as the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case involving Ajmal Kasab. The teaser includes references to the horrific attacks and the courtroom proceedings that followed, suggesting that these events will form a key part of the narrative.
Directed by filmmaker Avinash Arun, the film appears to blend courtroom drama with real-life events that shaped India's legal history. The makers have so far revealed only a glimpse of the story, but the focus on Nikam's career indicates a deeper look into the challenges, pressures and responsibilities that came with prosecuting some of the country's most closely watched cases.
Prahaar release date revealed
While the teaser keeps much of the narrative under wraps, it achieves its primary objective: creating intrigue around one of Rajkummar Rao's most anticipated projects. The makers have also confirmed the film's release date, with Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story set to arrive in cinemas later this year.
Alongside the first look, the makers have also confirmed that Prahaar will release in cinemas on August 7, 2026.