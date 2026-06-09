Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-Starrer Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story Locks August 2026 Theatrical Release

Rajkummar Rai's Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story locks release date.
The biopic is set to hit the screens in August.
It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher.
Actor Rajkummar Rai has reunited with producer Dinesh Vijan for the biographical drama Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story. Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is locked for an August release. It is set to arrive on screens on August 7, 2026.
Directed by Avinash Arun, the film also stars Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.
Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story release date announced
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced the film on X and wrote, “DINESH VIJAN – RAJKUMMAR RAO TEAM UP ONCE AGAIN: ‘PRAHAAR – THE UJJWAL NIKAM STORY’ RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED… Producer Dinesh Vijan has announced the release date of the much-awaited #Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story: 7 Aug 2026."
He added that the film is "inspired by events that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping and hard-hitting narrative."
In February this year, Rajkummar, taking to his Instagram handle, shared he had to transform for the biopic. He said he is not a believer in prosthetics and wants to achieve the look for his character through hard work, "be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin" which his hair stylist opposed but everyone told him not to go half bald for Bose also and "to gain that much weight or not to stop eating and lose so much weight for Trapped or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during Srikanth."
The Stree star also revealed that he had to gain around 9-10 kgs for the film and was eating 2 pizzas, lots of sweets and his favourite aloo parathas and biryani. He didn't use anything glam to look like the part. Rao is also hopeful that when the film releases, everyone will see the hard work he has put in.