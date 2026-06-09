Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-Starrer Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story Locks August 2026 Theatrical Release

In February this year, Rajkummar, taking to his Instagram handle, shared he had to transform for the biopic. He said he is not a believer in prosthetics and wants to achieve the look for his character through hard work, "be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin" which his hair stylist opposed but everyone told him not to go half bald for Bose also and "to gain that much weight or not to stop eating and lose so much weight for Trapped or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during Srikanth."