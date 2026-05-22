Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Raftaar New Release Date Out; To Hit Screens In October

Rajkummar Rao's Raftaar new release date

Raftaar will arrive in theatres on October 16, 2026. Sharing the new release date, Rao shared a statement on Instagram that read, “They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it’s our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable.