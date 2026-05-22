Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Raftaar New Release Date Out; To Hit Screens In October

Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh's Raftaar release date has been pushed to October.
Initially, it was slated for theatrical release in July.
The makers announced Raftaar new release date with a statement.
Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Raftaar, which was set for July release, has locked a new release date. It will now have a Dussehra release in October this year. Aditya Nimbalkar has directed the film, with Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film backing the project.
Rajkummar Rao's Raftaar new release date
Raftaar will arrive in theatres on October 16, 2026. Sharing the new release date, Rao shared a statement on Instagram that read, “They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it’s our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable.
That's why we are now arriving, in cinemas, on 16 October for the extended Dussehra weekend. When you see RAFTAAR, you won’t just watch a film, you’ll recognise the hustle, the ambition, the fear and the hope that drive every dream. Thank you for being our strength. We’re almost there (sic)."
"हमारे सपनों की रफ़्तार full on hai और hustle भी। Catch you on 16th October in Theatres (sic),” it read further.
The actor captioned the post, "Ambition brought them this far… but will Success take them somewhere they never imagined!!”