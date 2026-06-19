K Raghavendra Rao Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Him Grabbing Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty

A viral video from a film's launch in Hyderabad has triggered criticism against veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao.
The footage shows the director grabbing and pulling actors Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty by their arms.
Social media users have condemned Rao for getting handsy with the actresses.
Veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao has yet again landed in controversy after a video of him went viral on social media. He has been facing intense online criticism after footage from the launch event for director Anil Ravipudi's next project circulated widely online.
Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty were also present at the event. Rao's conduct triggered massive public backlash, with netizens strongly condemning the filmmaker for allegedly making unnecessary physical contact with the actresses.
Why is K Raghavendra Rao facing backlash?
A viral video shows K Raghavendra Rao pulling Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty closer by holding their arms. It happened during the launch of director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film in Hyderabad on Thursday, where Rao was invited to direct the inaugural shot as part of the traditional muhuratam ceremony.
The clip shows the 84-year-old Rao first reaching out to pull Keerthy closer by her arm and then guiding Krithi. He is also seen instructing Venkatesh Daggubati and Kalyanram Nandamuri on how to place their arms on the actors' shoulders for the scene.
The event was also attended by producer Allu Aravind, who gave the ceremonial first clap, alongside producers Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, and several prominent members of the Telugu film industry.
Sparks online backlash
While Rao's supporters defended him, saying it was nothing more than routine interactions and he was guiding the actors to their specific marks, the conduct revived his past controversies involving actors Niharika Konidela and Taapsee Pannu.
Many users on X called out the filmmaker for his inappropriate gestures towards female actors. "Endi ra ee musalodu, pratisari touch cheyanike chustaduu (Why does this old man always try to touch?)" one X user wrote.
"Who is this old idiot? Who gave him the right to touch women without their consent?" another user wrote.
"Why does he touch women like that? He could do the same scene without touching them. Creepy Raghavendra Rao (sic)," commented another.
K Raghavendra Rao's past controversies
Many questioned why the director had not learnt from the previous backlash regarding his on-set behaviour. It revived Taapsee Pannu's 2017 remarks, mocking the filmmaker's trademark style of throwing fruits and flowers at heroines' midriffs, which she experienced in her 2010 debut film Jhummandi Naadam.