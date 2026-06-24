PM Modi Meets Panchayat’s Binod And Bhushan: Viral Republic Summit 2026 Video Wins The Internet

The PM Modi meets Panchayat actors interaction has taken social media by storm, with fans delighted by an unexpected crossover between politics and one of India's most beloved web series. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar, known for playing Binod and Bhushan, also known as Banrakas, in Panchayat. The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral, earning praise from fans across platforms.