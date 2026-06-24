PM Modi Meets Panchayat’s Binod And Bhushan: Viral Republic Summit 2026 Video Wins The Internet

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

During a light-hearted interaction with Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar, the Prime Minister referenced one of the show's most popular running jokes, delighting fans of the hit web series.

PM Modi Meets Panchayat Actors
PM Modi Meets Panchayat Actors Binod And Bhushan Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi meets Panchayat actors and references the show's popular running joke.

  • Binod and Bhushan's viral video generated widespread reactions online.

  • Republic Summit 2026 interaction delighted fans of the hit series.

The PM Modi meets Panchayat actors interaction has taken social media by storm, with fans delighted by an unexpected crossover between politics and one of India's most beloved web series. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar, known for playing Binod and Bhushan, also known as Banrakas, in Panchayat. The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral, earning praise from fans across platforms.

PM Modi meets Panchayat actors in viral interaction

The meeting took place during a public event attended by several prominent personalities, including actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela. A video shared by Prime Minister Modi on social media captured the cheerful interaction with the two actors.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with actor Mohanlal during the interview at Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram - Special Arrangement
I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

By N.K. Bhoopesh

During the conversation, a popular Panchayat reference was made by the Prime Minister when he jokingly asked, "Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?" The remark instantly drew smiles from the actors and highlighted the cultural impact the series has had beyond streaming audiences.

Binod and Bhushan viral video wins internet's heart

The video was later shared by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption, "Binod se kuch baatein.." The post was accompanied by Panchayat's familiar theme music, making it an instant hit among fans of the show.

The comments section quickly filled with reactions. A message of gratitude was shared by Ashok Pathak, while The Viral Fever's official account described the interaction as the "unexpected meet-cute of the year". Several fans also joked that development would finally reach the fictional village of Phulera following the meeting.

Related Content
K Raghavendra Rao faces backlash over inappropriate behaviour with actors Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty - X
Aasif Sheikh On Pranit More Row - Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha Clarifies Viral Instagram Story Controversy - Instagram
Peddi Director Denies Viral Ram Charan Theory After Trailer - X

Ram Charan and Mammootty also meet PM Modi

The event also saw Ram Charan interacting with the Prime Minister. The actor later described the meeting as a privilege and praised the vision of a developed India.

In another recent engagement, PM Modi met veteran actor Mammootty and his family after the Padma Awards ceremony. The Malayalam superstar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than five decades.

Ram Charan on his interaction with PM Modi - Instagram/Ram Charan
Ram Charan Recalls His Conversation With PM Narendra Modi: ‘He Asked Me What Peddi Was About’

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The viral interaction with the Panchayat actors took place during Republic Summit 2026 and continues to attract attention online.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories