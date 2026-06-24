PM Modi Meets Panchayat’s Binod And Bhushan: Viral Republic Summit 2026 Video Wins The Internet

PM Modi meets Panchayat actors and references the show's popular running joke.
Binod and Bhushan's viral video generated widespread reactions online.
Republic Summit 2026 interaction delighted fans of the hit series.
The PM Modi meets Panchayat actors interaction has taken social media by storm, with fans delighted by an unexpected crossover between politics and one of India's most beloved web series. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar, known for playing Binod and Bhushan, also known as Banrakas, in Panchayat. The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral, earning praise from fans across platforms.
PM Modi meets Panchayat actors in viral interaction
The meeting took place during a public event attended by several prominent personalities, including actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela. A video shared by Prime Minister Modi on social media captured the cheerful interaction with the two actors.
During the conversation, a popular Panchayat reference was made by the Prime Minister when he jokingly asked, "Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?" The remark instantly drew smiles from the actors and highlighted the cultural impact the series has had beyond streaming audiences.
Binod and Bhushan viral video wins internet's heart
The video was later shared by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption, "Binod se kuch baatein.." The post was accompanied by Panchayat's familiar theme music, making it an instant hit among fans of the show.
The comments section quickly filled with reactions. A message of gratitude was shared by Ashok Pathak, while The Viral Fever's official account described the interaction as the "unexpected meet-cute of the year". Several fans also joked that development would finally reach the fictional village of Phulera following the meeting.
Ram Charan and Mammootty also meet PM Modi
The event also saw Ram Charan interacting with the Prime Minister. The actor later described the meeting as a privilege and praised the vision of a developed India.
In another recent engagement, PM Modi met veteran actor Mammootty and his family after the Padma Awards ceremony. The Malayalam superstar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than five decades.
The viral interaction with the Panchayat actors took place during Republic Summit 2026 and continues to attract attention online.