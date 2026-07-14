Khalid Ka Shivaji OTT Release: Why The Controversial Marathi Film Never Hit Theatres

Khalid Ka Shivaji reached OTT nearly one year after its theatrical release was halted.
The Marathi film sparked controversy despite receiving a censor certificate with five cuts.
Khalid Ka Shivaji is now streaming on YouTube, BookMyShow Stream and Apple TV.
Nearly a year after its theatrical release was stopped at the last moment, Khalid Ka Shivaji has finally found its audience through OTT platforms. The Marathi film, which tells the story of a young Muslim boy's admiration for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had drawn controversy even before its release, leading to its theatrical run being halted despite receiving a censor certificate with modifications.
Why was Khalid Ka Shivaji's theatrical release blocked?
The film was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 8, 2025, but its release was halted a day before following an order from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
According to a report by ThePrint, objections were raised after the trailer was released, with some groups questioning the film's historical claims and its portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj. The controversy eventually led to the Maharashtra government cancelling the film's censor certificate.
Actor Priyadarshan Jadhav told ThePrint that the backlash stemmed from the film's title, arguing that objections were raised simply because a Muslim character's name appeared alongside Shivaji's. He also claimed that while films with different political narratives find theatrical space, independent films like Khalid Ka Shivaji and Satluj have struggled to secure releases.
Where to watch Khalid Ka Shivaji?
Director Raj More made several changes after the objections, including re-dubbing a dialogue related to the composition of Shivaji Maharaj's army. Jadhav maintained that the filmmakers never intended to provoke controversy, describing the project as a heartfelt coming-of-age story seen through the eyes of a child who deeply admires the Maratha ruler.
The actor further said that the team's intentions had always been genuine and that the film was meant to celebrate Shivaji Maharaj's leadership and values rather than create political debate.
After months of uncertainty, Khalid Ka Shivaji is now available to stream on YouTube, BookMyShow Stream and Apple TV, finally giving viewers an opportunity to watch the film outside theatres.