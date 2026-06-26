Raja Shivaji OTT Release: Riteish Deshmukh's Blockbuster Is Finally Streaming On...

Raja Shivaji OTT release brings the blockbuster to Netflix in Marathi and Hindi.
Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic earned ₹114.8 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
Raja Shivaji surpassed Sairat to become Marathi cinema's highest-grossing film ever.
Raja Shivaji's OTT Release has finally been announced following the film's historic theatrical success. Headlined and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the epic historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj won widespread acclaim for its grand scale, performances and storytelling. After setting new records at the Marathi box office, the film is now ready to reach a much wider audience through its digital premiere.
Where to watch Raja Shivaji online
After nearly two months in cinemas, Raja Shivaji is now streaming on Netflix. The platform announced the film's digital debut with the caption, "Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje." It has also confirmed that the historical drama is available in both Marathi and Hindi, allowing audiences across India to watch the film in their preferred language.
Fans who watched the film in theatres welcomed the announcement, with many saying they were eager to revisit the epic on OTT. Those who had been waiting for its streaming release also flooded social media with excited reactions.
Raja Shivaji's record-breaking box office run
Released in cinemas on May 1, Raja Shivaji went on to become the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, surpassing Sairat. According to figures shared by Jio Studios, the film earned ₹114.8 crore worldwide, including ₹109.9 crore from India and ₹4.9 crore overseas.
The makers celebrated the achievement by calling it the highest-grossing Marathi film ever, underlining its remarkable commercial success alongside its critical acclaim.
Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte also appear in key supporting roles.
With its OTT debut now underway, audiences who missed the theatrical release can finally experience one of Marathi cinema's biggest blockbusters from home.