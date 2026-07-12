Obsession OTT Release Confirmed: When And Where To Watch The Record-Breaking Horror Film Online

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

Here's when subscribers can expect to stream the acclaimed supernatural thriller.

Obsession
Obsession OTT Release Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Obsession OTT release arrives on Netflix following its successful theatrical and digital run.

  • Curry Barker's horror film follows a college student's supernatural wish gone terribly wrong.

  • Netflix will begin streaming the horror thriller in the United States from November 17.

Obsession's OTT release has finally been locked in after the horror drama enjoyed an impressive theatrical run and a successful premium video-on-demand debut. Directed by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, the supernatural thriller became an unexpected box office success, and its move to Netflix is expected to introduce the film to an even wider audience.

Obsession heads to Netflix after theatrical success

The film follows Bear, a lonely college student played by Michael Johnston, who turns to black magic in the hope of making his friend Nikki fall in love with him. However, what begins as an innocent wish quickly spirals into a terrifying chain of supernatural events with devastating consequences. Inde Navarrette stars alongside Johnston as Nikki.

Inspired by a horror-themed episode from an animated series, Obsession blends psychological horror with supernatural elements, earning attention for its unsettling atmosphere and emotional storytelling.

Obsession digital purchase and rental date - Instagram
Obsession OTT Release: When And Where Curry Barker's Horror Blockbuster Will Be Available For Purchase And Rental

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

When can you watch Obsession on OTT?

Following its theatrical release and premium digital rollout, Obsession will now make its way to Netflix under a new licensing agreement. While the streaming release has currently been confirmed only for the United States, release dates for other regions are expected to be announced separately.

Until then, viewers who do not wish to wait can still rent or purchase the film through premium video-on-demand platforms, where it remains available digitally.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The big streaming debut is scheduled for November 17, when Obsession will begin streaming on Netflix in the United States. The film continues a limited theatrical run in select markets, with wider digital availability expected over the coming months.

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