Christopher Nolan Praises India's Love For Cinema, Recalls Missed Tenet Premiere Plans

Christopher Nolan praised India's unmatched passion for cinema during The Odyssey promotions in Mumbai.
The filmmaker revealed COVID-19 cancelled his planned Tenet premiere in India years earlier.
Emma Thomas called India a powerful example of why theatres remain cinema's future.
Christopher Nolan has spoken warmly about India's enduring passion for cinema, calling it unlike anywhere else he has visited. While promoting The Odyssey in Mumbai alongside producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, the Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed that he had hoped to return much earlier for Tenet, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.
Christopher Nolan recalls his first visit to India
Looking back on his first trip, Christopher Nolan said he had visited India for a conference on the future of film culture, where he met several filmmakers and gained a deeper understanding of the country's cinematic traditions. It was shared by the director that he had "never been anywhere else in the world with such an appreciation of what movies can be and what they should be for audiences."
He added that returning to India had remained a long-standing wish after Tenet was filmed in Mumbai, explaining that a premiere had been planned before the pandemic forced those plans to be cancelled.
Emma Thomas says India's future is in theatres
Producer Emma Thomas echoed Nolan's admiration for Indian audiences. It was said by Thomas that India continues to prove cinema belongs on the big screen, even as Hollywood debates declining theatrical attendance. She added that witnessing the enthusiasm of Indian audiences during a screening of Dunkirk convinced the team to include India as a key stop on The Odyssey's promotional tour.
Nolan also lightened the mood with a playful reference to Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home. While addressing the audience, he jokingly began by saying it felt strange to be "so far from home" before turning to Holland and teasing, "If you're going to see one Tom Holland movie this year…," leaving the punchline unfinished to laughter from the crowd.
After premieres in London and Paris, India became the only international stop to host a dedicated fan screening for The Odyssey. The film, inspired by Homer's epic poem, is set to arrive in Indian theatres on July 17.