The Odyssey IMAX Bookings Open: Tickets Touch ₹3,300 As Advance Bookings Open Across India

The Odyssey advance booking sees premium IMAX seats touching ₹3,300.
Christopher Nolan's latest epic records rapid sellouts across major cities.
Mumbai and Pune report some of India's costliest movie tickets.
Christopher Nolan's latest film is still weeks away from release, but The Odyssey advance booking has already turned into a major event across India. As bookings for IMAX shows opened, fans rushed to secure seats, leading to several premium categories selling out within hours despite unusually high ticket prices.
The Odyssey advance booking has sparked discussion not only because of demand but also because of pricing. In cities such as Mumbai and Pune, some IMAX seats have crossed the ₹3,000 mark, making them among the most expensive movie tickets currently available in India.
The Odyssey IMAX ticket prices reach new highs
According to listings on BookMyShow, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is witnessing an extraordinary response across India. IMAX bookings opened this week and several premium categories were either sold out or filling rapidly within hours.
Mumbai has emerged as the costliest market for the film. At select IMAX locations, recliner seats have been listed for as much as ₹3,300, while premium viewing categories priced above ₹2,000 have already sold out.
Pune is witnessing a similar trend. Some premium recliner seats have been priced at ₹3,400, while several high-end categories were snapped up shortly after bookings opened.
Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru have also reported strong demand. Premium seats across multiple IMAX venues are filling rapidly, with audiences showing little hesitation despite steep pricing.
Christopher Nolan fans drive massive demand
The excitement surrounding the film has also spilled onto social media. Reacting to the opening of bookings, one X user described The Odyssey as having "the highest ticket pricing" they had seen for a film in India. Another noted that tickets disappeared within minutes and credited Christopher Nolan's popularity among Indian audiences.
Several users also debated the premium pricing model, with some questioning the sharp differences between cities. Others pointed out that while The Odyssey was filmed entirely using IMAX cameras, India currently has limited infrastructure to showcase the film in IMAX 70mm.
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey adapts Homer's legendary tale of Odysseus and his perilous journey home following the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.
The Odyssey is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 17, with IMAX screenings expected to be among the most sought-after movie events of the year.