The Odyssey: IMAX Bookings For Christopher Nolan’s Epic Drama To Open In India On THIS Date

IMAX tickets for The Odyssey will go on sale this June.
Christopher Nolan's film arrives in cinemas across India from July 17, 2026.
The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is making his comeback to the silver screen with The Odyssey, an adaptation of the ancient Greek poet Homer's epic poem. It will debut in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026. The upcoming drama has been shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.
There has been huge buzz and anticipation around The Odyssey, not because of the stellar ensemble cast, but also because the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.
The Odysssey advance booking date India
Indian fans will be amongst the first in the world to reserve their seats for The Odyssey. The advance booking for Christopher Nolan's new movie will open in India on June 8, 2026. So, get ready to enjoy the magnum opus on 70 mm screens.
The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.
Nolan's film will be showcased on the screen in a way that has never been attempted before.
Speaking about the opening of IMAX ticket bookings for The Odyssey in India, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, said that shooting the film entirely on IMAX cameras is a milestone and Nolan spent nearly twenty years to work on it.
"On June 8, for the first time in India, Nolan fans will be amongst the first in the world to be able to book their favourite seats alongside their fellow Christopher Nolan fans around the world. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras," he added.
About The Odyssey
The film follows the story Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his hazardous journey home after the fall of Troy. Matt Damon plays the titular role of Odysseus, Tom Holland will star as Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.
It has been produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan for Syncopy and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery.