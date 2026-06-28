Christopher Nolan Encouraged Ryan Coogler To Embrace IMAX For Sinners

"He was incredibly encouraging," Coogler said about Nolan's reaction to his IMAX plans. The director specifically wanted to utilise 15/70mm IMAX cameras to capture the film's intense, atmospheric scale. Christopher Nolan has pioneered the use of IMAX cameras in Hollywood, most recently with his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer. Shooting on large-format film presents distinct hurdles because the cameras are heavy and notoriously loud. Nolan offered practical advice on mitigating these operational issues while maintaining the visual scope required for the thriller. “Ryan called me before he committed to IMAX,” Nolan told The New York Times. “I think Dunkirk was the first time I dragged him to a screening of an original-made film print of Imax. I love to show filmmakers the potential of the format." He previously used IMAX in making Tenet (2020), Dunkirk (2017), Interstellar (2014), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Inception (2010) and The Dark Knight (2008).