The Odyssey Box Office Day 4: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses Rs 2,700 Crore Worldwide

The Odyssey crossed Rs 2,700 crore worldwide despite a routine Monday slowdown.
Christopher Nolan's epic earned Rs 69.65 crore India nett in four days.
Strong overseas collections continue driving the film's remarkable global box office performance.
The Odyssey's box office Day 4 remained impressive despite the usual weekday slowdown, with Christopher Nolan's latest epic taking its worldwide total to Rs 2,700 crore. After a record-breaking opening weekend, the film witnessed a predictable drop on Monday but continued to perform strongly across India and overseas, reinforcing its position as one of the year's biggest global releases.
The Odyssey box office Day 4 records expected Monday dip
According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 8.35 crore nett in India on its fourth day, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 69.65 crore. The India gross now stands at Rs 83.14 crore, while overseas markets have contributed nearly Rs 1,400 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to approximately Rs 2,700 crore.
The film recorded a 61.9 per cent decline from Sunday, a common trend after a strong opening weekend. It had opened with Rs 17.40 crore nett on Friday before collecting Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday.
Christopher Nolan's biggest opening in India
The Odyssey has already become Christopher Nolan's biggest opening film in India. Its Day 1 gross of Rs 20.76 crore surpassed the director's previous best opening, reflecting the strong anticipation surrounding the historical epic.
Featuring Matt Damon in the lead, the ensemble cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth. The film is co-produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.
The film was released in cinemas on July 17, and despite the first weekday slowdown, its collections indicate a steady hold at the box office. Trade analysts will now closely watch its weekday trend to assess whether it can maintain momentum ahead of the second weekend.