The Odyssey Box Office Day 3: Christopher Nolan Scores His Biggest Global Debut Ever With $264 Million

Back in India, The Odyssey stormed opening weekend. It added another Rs 21.90 crore to its total India earnings on Sunday (day 3), only a puny dip from its Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 22 crore. Combined with the opening day earnings of Rs 17.40 crore on Friday, the total opening weekend for the Nolan film in India went up to Rs 73.19 crore gross and Rs 61.30 crore gross. The epic had also set a new record on its very first day, emerging as Christopher Nolan's highest-opening title in the Indian market. Its Day 1 gross of Rs 20.75 crore across languages surged past the Rs 17.50 crore gross launch of the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. The Odyssey's Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions too enjoyed significant revenue with Rs 3 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore respectively.