The Odyssey Box Office Day 3: Christopher Nolan Scores His Biggest Global Debut Ever With $264 Million

The Odyssey has hit several records already.
Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is an adaptation of Homer's 3000-year-old text.
The epic marks Nolan's biggest global opener.
The Odyssey is the biggest worldwide opening of Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s career, far ahead of 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises with $249 million and 2009’s The Dark Knight with $198 million. It’s also the third-biggest opening of the year behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($372.5 million) and Toy Story 5 ($312 million). it scored a tremendous start at the global box office, collecting $264.1 million worldwide, over the weekend. The action epic earned $124.5 million from 3,919 cinemas in North America, while its international release across 73 markets added $139.6 million.
The film has yet to open in China, Japan and South Korea. The Odyssey opened in 73 international markets, with top territories including the United Kingdom and Ireland with $17.4 million, France with $13.7 million and Italy with $11.5 million.
The Odyssey's India Box Office Collection Day 3
The film has a production budget of $250 million, as the studio, Universal, was targeting a domestic opening in the mid-$80 million to $100 million range.
Back in India, The Odyssey stormed opening weekend. It added another Rs 21.90 crore to its total India earnings on Sunday (day 3), only a puny dip from its Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 22 crore. Combined with the opening day earnings of Rs 17.40 crore on Friday, the total opening weekend for the Nolan film in India went up to Rs 73.19 crore gross and Rs 61.30 crore gross. The epic had also set a new record on its very first day, emerging as Christopher Nolan's highest-opening title in the Indian market. Its Day 1 gross of Rs 20.75 crore across languages surged past the Rs 17.50 crore gross launch of the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. The Odyssey's Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions too enjoyed significant revenue with Rs 3 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore respectively.
The Odyssey is based on Greek king Odysseus' (Matt Damon) long and ardous 10-year-long journey after the Trojan war to reunite with his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland). It's the first film ever to be shot entirely on IMAX.