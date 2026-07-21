Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Looms As MCU Superheroes Unite

Marvel has launched the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.
Directed by the Russo Brothers, the much-awaited film is packed with legendary reunions.
Doctor Doom appears as the most formidable threat, essayed by Robert Downey Jr.
Marvel Studios has dropped the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. The highly anticipated sequel that also finds former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. in a shocking new role: the villain Doctor Doom. Downey's Doom, who faces off against Chris Hemsworth's Thor on a battlefield, seems unflappable as he stops Thor in his tracks. Much of the trailer devotes itself to Chris Hemsworth's Thor, who warns his fellow superheros about the threat that Doom poses.
"Something's coming," Downey's Doom announces as the trailer rolls out before later stopping Thor's Stormbreaker axe with two fingers. "Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision." The trailer also spins how how three separate groups of Marvel characters come together: The Fantastic Four, the Avengers and the X-Men. The Fantastic Four and the Avengers are shown meeting in Avengers Tower, as Thor gives a rousing, rallying speech about the need for unity.
"Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered," underlines the official synopsis for the highly-anticipated $400 million tentpole project. "You are far stronger than all of us put together," the Asgardian warns his brethren in the extended sneak peek. "And they died facing enemies and threats; that's going to be far less than this one. Everything that they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together."
Avengers: Doomsday Cast, Director Details
With its cavalcade of superheroes, epic callbacks leading up to a chaotic crescendo, Avengers: Doomsday blazes into theaters on Dec. 18, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday features a star-studded cast that combines the stars of the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe and the original "X-Men" franchise. The actors confirmed to be in the movie include Evans, Downey, Hemsworth, Rudd, Liu, Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Pedro Pascal and many more. Returning to direct Avengers: Doomsday are Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed the last two Avengers films, 2018’s Infinity War and 2019’s Endgame. They’re also slated to helm the Doomsday follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.