Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Looms As MCU Superheroes Unite

"Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered," underlines the official synopsis for the highly-anticipated $400 million tentpole project. "You are far stronger than all of us put together," the Asgardian warns his brethren in the extended sneak peek. "And they died facing enemies and threats; that's going to be far less than this one. Everything that they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together."