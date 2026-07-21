Amitabh Bachchan Drops Health Update After Surgery & ICU Visit

The actor also mulled on how illness alters one's perspective on life. In the same blog, he spoke about resilience, bouncing back and the choices people make when faced with difficult times. He added, “.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy ..”