Amitabh Bachchan Drops Health Update After Surgery & ICU Visit

Amitabh Bachchan's latest blog post has elicited health concerns.
He has spoken about being recently in surgery and a difficult homecoming that ensued.
The actor hasn't shared specifically about the reason behind being in the ICU.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a heartfelt health update after undergoing surgery, confessing that his toughest battle began only after he was discharged from hospital. The 83-year-old legend didn't specify the cause of the procedure that has sparked health concerns in his fans.
Sharing his experience, Bachchan wrote in his daily blog post, “.. in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically ..” The blog post was shared in the early hours of July 21.
Amitabh Bachchan's Blog Post Triggers Health Fears
The actor also mulled on how illness alters one's perspective on life. In the same blog, he spoke about resilience, bouncing back and the choices people make when faced with difficult times. He added, “.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy ..”
There are different approaches, all equally valid. Some fight through adversity and emerge stronger, others choose to accept the circumstances and move forward in their own way. He stressed that there is no right or wrong approach, as every individual deals with difficult phases differently. The actor concluded his note by urging his fans to stay well and remain happy.
Just a day earlier, the actor maintained his long-standing tradition of greeting fans outside his residence on Sunday. He also shared pictures from the meet-and-greet on his personal blog. He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, with Amitabh set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama.