TV Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO After Minor Accuses Him Of Stalking And Assault

Rohit Chandel was arrested after a minor alleged stalking, harassment and assault.
Police registered the case under POCSO and relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.
Investigators are collecting CCTV footage while further inquiry into the allegations continues.
Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, repeated harassment and assault in Mumbai. A case has been registered against the 29-year-old actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the actor was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.
What the minor alleged against Rohit Chandel
According to the complaint, the teenager and Rohit Chandel knew each other. It has been alleged that the actor repeatedly contacted her through his personal phone number and several other numbers despite receiving no response. Police further said he allegedly confronted the girl near her residence on July 5, where she claimed she was chased, verbally abused and assaulted following an argument.
Authorities stated that a First Information Report was registered after the girl approached the local police station.
Police investigation underway
Police said Chandel has been booked under the POCSO Act as well as Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to stalking and Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt. The investigating officers confirmed that CCTV footage from the area would be collected and the complainant's detailed statement would be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.
Chandel was arrested from his Dahisar residence and later produced before a special POCSO court. Police have not disclosed the nature of his acquaintance with the complainant, stating that it forms part of the investigation.
Rohit Chandel began his television career in 2014 and later became known for his performances in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Pandya Store and, most recently, Sairaab, where he plays pop star Ishaan.