Heart Patient Alleges Custodial Torture After 'False' POCSO Case, Writes to Kerala Home Minister

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A 20-year-old heart patient has written to Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala alleging custodial torture after he was detained by police in connection with a POCSO case that was later found to be false

Heart Patient Alleges Custodial Torture After False POCSO Case, Writes to Kerala Home Minister
Heart Patient Alleges Custodial Torture After 'False' POCSO Case, Writes to Kerala Home Minister

On Friday, Koodal police registered two cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint by a 13-year-old girl alleging that she had been sexually harassed by several persons, including minors who were her classmates.

The allegations were later found to be false following the girl's medical examination and her statement before a magistrate.

In his petition to the minister, the youth, who said he had undergone bypass surgery, alleged that he was taken into custody from his house at around 8 pm on July 3 without any notice or explanation.

He alleged that a sub-inspector and other police personnel, who were not in uniform, forcibly took him in a private car.

The youth said that during interrogation, he informed the police that he had undergone bypass surgery and that he neither knew the complainant nor had any connection with the allegations made by her.

Despite this, he alleged that he was assaulted with a stick and verbally abused while in custody.

He has sought action against the police personnel allegedly involved in the assault.

The youth also sought action against the girl under Section 22 of the POCSO Act, which deals with punishment for making false complaints or providing false information with malicious intent.

Copies of the petition have also been sent to the Chairperson of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, the State Police Chief, the District Police Chief, the Chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission and the State Police Complaints Authority.

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Meanwhile, the CPI(M) youth wing DYFI announced a protest march to the Koodal police station, alleging police excesses. 

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