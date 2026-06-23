Zubeen Garg Death Case Update: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Organiser’s Bail Plea

Supreme Court issues notice in Zubeen Garg's death case bail plea.
Organiser challenges the Gauhati High Court order rejecting the bail request earlier.
The investigation involves multiple charges and nearly 394 listed witnesses.
Zubeen Garg's death case has entered a significant new phase after the Supreme Court issued notice on a bail petition filed by event organiser Shyam Kanu Mahanta. The organiser approached the apex court after his bail plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court. The case stems from the investigation into the death of acclaimed singer Zubeen Garg, who died during a yacht outing near Singapore's Lazarus Island in September 2025.bhar
Supreme Court issues notice in Zubeen Garg death case
A bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the State of Assam and directed a response in the matter. The case has been made returnable by the end of July.
According to reports, Mahanta has remained in custody since October 1, 2025. During the hearing, it was argued on behalf of the accused that there was no risk of absconding and that his passport had already been deposited with the authorities.
Why was the bail plea rejected earlier?
The Gauhati High Court had earlier denied bail while observing that there was prima facie material suggesting involvement in an alleged conspiracy connected to the incident. Concerns were also raised regarding possible witness influence and the stage of the ongoing investigation.
Investigators have not treated the incident as a simple drowning case. Instead, multiple charges have been invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence.
Authorities have further alleged that Zubeen Garg was taken on the yacht trip despite known medical concerns and advisories regarding certain activities. The outing was reportedly linked to the North East India Festival in Singapore.
The matter remains under judicial consideration, with a special court already constituted for trial proceedings. Zubeen Garg, one of the most celebrated voices in Assamese music, passed away at the age of 52 while visiting Singapore as part of a cultural delegation.