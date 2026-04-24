Vishal Dadlani Remembers Zubeen Garg On Indian Idol 16: 'Haven't Seen Stardom Like His'

Summary of this article
There was an emotional moment on the Indian Idol 16 set when Vishal Dadlani remembered the late Assamese music icon, Zubeen Garg.
Vishal spoke about Garg's stardom in his tribute.
Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore at age 52.
Assam's icon Zubeen Garg breathed his last on September 19, 2025, in Singapore at age 52. A Singapore coroner's court ruled his death an accidental drowning. His untimely demise was mourned not only by the Assamese people but also by various communities. The impact of Zubeen Garg's music extended far beyond his state. His death prompted widespread tributes across India, with many paying him homage at various events.
Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani remembered singer Zubeen Garg on Indian Idol 16, sharing his feelings for the legend.
Vishal Dadlani remembers Zubeen Garg
According to a report in IANS, Vishal Dadlani said, “Zubeen ki baat ki jaaye toh sahi mein he was something else, and I feel unke jaise stardom maine nahi dekha hain.”
He added, “I knew him jab maine mera career start kiya tha, and for us he was our idol, and it just feels at times bad to know he is not around.”
Badshah, who also serves as the judge on Indian Idol 16, added, “I feel Zubeen can be considered as a true Indian Idol.”
Contestant Manraj paid tribute to the late Zubeen by performing a medley of Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum from Aashiqui and Ya Ali from Gangster.
In October last year, during one of the auditions for Indian Idol 16, Shreya Ghoshal and Dadlani paid a tribute to Garg. Dadlani said an artist like him can never be born in India again.
In one of the promos, he said, “Assam is one of the most musical places… You come from the place where Zubeen Garg was born and brought up. He was one of the biggest stars born in India, as an Assamese, losing Zubeen is not a small thing. He was one of the greatest of all time.”