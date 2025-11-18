Zubeen Garg Birth Anniversary: Love, Music And The Making Of A People’s Artist

The political and the personal were inseparable in Zubeen Da’s life and art; every note he sang carried the imprint of this dialectic. His music was not only a reflection of his inner world but also an articulation of the collective aspirations and anxieties of his people. In the way he imagined and upheld the identity of his motherland, Zubeen Da blended personal choice with political consciousness. The song, “Mrityu Etia Hohoj” (Now death feels easier), which he performed at a cultural protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Guwahati in December 2019 to mourn those who lost their lives, was illustrative of how he turned private grief into a collective sentiment rooted in love as a public memory shared across time and space. Similarly, the song “Mayabini Raatir Bukut, Dekha Paalu Tumar Sobi” (In the heart of the magical night, I see your image), though not overtly political in its lyrics, almost turned into a collective anthem—embraced not only across Assam and the Northeast, but also nationally and globally to mourn his passing. This reflects how songs of love and longing can become powerful resources for building solidarity and strengthening collective identity across borders.