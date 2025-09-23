Zubeen Garg: More Than A Singer

Singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic accident in Singapore on September 19.
His sudden passing has left many shocked in Assam and beyond.
Garg was more than just a singer; he was a voice of people's causes.
Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer; he was a voice for his people and the causes he believed in. He rose to fame with the hit song “Ya Ali” from the Bollywood movie ‘Gangster’ (2006), but his impact went far beyond music. Zubeen was also a committed activist who took part in protests and spoke out on important social issues. Known for his love of animals and deep connection with people, his sudden passing left many, especially in Assam, in shock.
Zubeen as an Activist
When the NDA government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019, Zubeen joined protests in Assam. His involvement boosted the anti-CAA movement, which saw the deaths of five people, including three in police firing in Guwahati. He later stopped attending street protests, but continued to raise awareness against CAA through media platforms.
Vocal for Animal Rights
Zubeen spoke out against animal sacrifices at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. At a Bihu function in 2018, he urged people to stop the practice, saying that compassion should come before cruelty. He adopted many stray cats and dogs and was connected with People for Animals (PFA), a well-known animal rights group. In recognition of his efforts, PETA India gave him the "Hero to Animals" award in 2018.
Environmental Advocate
He spoke out against the Assam government cutting down trees in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri area to build a flyover. Zubeen was also a part of a tree plantation drive that was run by his fan club across Assam. During a protest, he said, “Every year, we plant 5,000 trees, far more than what the government has managed. I challenge them—if they go ahead with this, I will start a revolution. I’m committed to protecting our trees, and I won’t back down.” With firm resolve, he added that if the government continues cutting down trees in Guwahati, “they can cut me down too.”
Philanthropic Endeavours
Through his charity, the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, Zubeen donated funds for several causes. During Assam’s floods, he called on people to contribute clothes, medicines, and other support. In May 2021, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, he offered his house in Guwahati to be converted into a COVID Care Centre, helping meet the demand for patient beds.
Voice for Local Cinema
After the success of his song in ‘Gangster’ (2006), Zubeen turned down many offers from Bollywood. He said, “I could stay in Mumbai and earn a lot... but I want to live with my people here.” At a time when the Assamese film industry was struggling, Zubeen brought a fresh style to local movies and helped bring audiences back to theatres. Some of his films include ‘Mission China’ (2017) and ‘Kanchanjangha’ (2019).