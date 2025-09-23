Zubeen Garg: More Than A Singer

Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer; he was a voice for his people and the causes he believed in. He rose to fame with the hit song “Ya Ali” from the Bollywood movie ‘Gangster’ (2006), but his impact went far beyond music. Zubeen was also a committed activist who took part in protests and spoke out on important social issues. Known for his love of animals and deep connection with people, his sudden passing left many, especially in Assam, in shock.