Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Zubeen Garg, the music legend of Assam, was laid to rest on Tuesday (September 23) at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur. Ahead of his last rites, Garg's second post-mortem was carried out at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate, as per reports. The singer's mortal remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai, before being taken for the final rites.