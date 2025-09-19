Zubeen Garg, who rose to national fame with his chartbuster Ya Ali, died after a scuba diving accident in Singapore
Over the years, Garg earned immense popularity for his versatile singing across several languages and dialects, including Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi
Several celebs, including Pritam, Armaan Malik, Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur and others, paid heartfelt tributes to the icon
Zubeen Garg, the renowned Assamese singer and actor, passed away in Singapore on Friday, reportedly while scuba diving. He was 52 years old. Garg was in Singapore to perform at the North East Festival. The entire Assam and northeast are mourning the loss of the icon as it marks the end of an era. Political leaders, colleagues, fans and admirers expressed grief over the untimely demise of the legend. Zubeen was not only popular in Assam. He lent his voice to several hit Bollywood songs, including Ya Ali (Gangster), Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re (Kaante), and more.
Celebs from the Hindi film and music industry are saddened by the death of Zubeen Garg. From Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik to Jubin Nautiyal and Harshdeep Kaur, several musicians fondly remembered the cultural icon with heartfelt tributes on social media.
Celebs pay tribute to Zubeen Garg
Singer Papon shared a picture of Zubeen on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul."
"Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I'm still trying to come to terms with it... My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti," wrote Pritam.
Harshdeep Kaur is also "extremely shocked" by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden demise. She wrote that his "contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He’ll always be remembered for his soulful Voice! What a wonderful artist… Rest in Peace #ZubeenGarg."
"I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg," wrote Armaan Malik.
Vishal Mishra shared a young pic of the icon and wrote, "Om Shanti".
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also expressed shock at the demise of Zubeen, who gave him the cult song Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re for his film Kaante.
"JAANE KYA HOGA RAAMA RE... You sang the best song of my career Zubeen. Still remember the day you came into the studio and sang and I just watched you mesmerised. Gone too soon. Rest In Peace my friend," wrote Gupta.
Shaan, who worked with Zubeen, shared his memories with the heartthrob. Sharing a couple of pictures of both, the singer wrote on Instagram, "Zubin is truely a King !! Lived on his own terms .. Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure hearted gentle soul .. and regretting why I didn’t call him every time o thought about him .. have so many crazy memories together but all from a very very long time ago .. guess will meet him in another dimension someday..Cheers Brother (sic)".
Vishal Dadlani who crooned Subah Subah song with Zubeen, paid an emotional tribute. "I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen," he wrote.
"Your music will echo in our hearts forever, A true talent gone too soon. Rest in peace. Condolences to the family 🙏🏻.Shiv shiv shiv," wrote Jubin Nautiyal.
Zubeen Garg was not only the "voice of Assam" or an influential musical artist who carried his homeland in every song he wrote or crooned, but he was also a prominent activist and philanthropist who wove the threads of unity with his versatility.