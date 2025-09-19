Zubeen Garg Death: Pritam, Sanjay Gupta, Papon, Shaan And Other Celebs Share Heartfelt Condolences

Zubeen Garg Death: Several celebs, including Pritam, Armaan Malik, Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur and others, paid heartfelt tributes to the renowned singer on social media.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Celebs on Zubeen Garg death
Celebs pay tribute to Zubeen Garg Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zubeen Garg, who rose to national fame with his chartbuster Ya Ali, died after a scuba diving accident in Singapore

  • Over the years, Garg earned immense popularity for his versatile singing across several languages and dialects, including Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi

  • Several celebs, including Pritam, Armaan Malik, Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur and others, paid heartfelt tributes to the icon

Zubeen Garg, the renowned Assamese singer and actor, passed away in Singapore on Friday, reportedly while scuba diving. He was 52 years old. Garg was in Singapore to perform at the North East Festival. The entire Assam and northeast are mourning the loss of the icon as it marks the end of an era. Political leaders, colleagues, fans and admirers expressed grief over the untimely demise of the legend. Zubeen was not only popular in Assam. He lent his voice to several hit Bollywood songs, including Ya Ali (Gangster), Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re (Kaante), and more.

Celebs from the Hindi film and music industry are saddened by the death of Zubeen Garg. From Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik to Jubin Nautiyal and Harshdeep Kaur, several musicians fondly remembered the cultural icon with heartfelt tributes on social media.

Celebs pay tribute to Zubeen Garg

Singer Papon shared a picture of Zubeen on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul."

"Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I'm still trying to come to terms with it... My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti," wrote Pritam.

Related Content
Related Content
Zubeen Garg dies in Singapore - X
Zubeen Garg, Assamese Singer And Cultural Icon, Passes Away In Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Harshdeep Kaur is also "extremely shocked" by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden demise. She wrote that his "contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He’ll always be remembered for his soulful Voice! What a wonderful artist… Rest in Peace #ZubeenGarg."

"I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg," wrote Armaan Malik.

Vishal Mishra shared a young pic of the icon and wrote, "Om Shanti".

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also expressed shock at the demise of Zubeen, who gave him the cult song Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re for his film Kaante.

"JAANE KYA HOGA RAAMA RE... You sang the best song of my career Zubeen. Still remember the day you came into the studio and sang and I just watched you mesmerised. Gone too soon. Rest In Peace my friend," wrote Gupta.

Shaan, who worked with Zubeen, shared his memories with the heartthrob. Sharing a couple of pictures of both, the singer wrote on Instagram, "Zubin is truely a King !! Lived on his own terms .. Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure hearted gentle soul .. and regretting why I didn’t call him every time o thought about him .. have so many crazy memories together but all from a very very long time ago .. guess will meet him in another dimension someday..Cheers Brother (sic)".

Vishal Dadlani who crooned Subah Subah song with Zubeen, paid an emotional tribute. "I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen," he wrote.

Vishal Dadlanis post for Zubeen Garg
Vishal Dadlani's post for Zubeen Garg Photo: Instagram
info_icon

"Your music will echo in our hearts forever, A true talent gone too soon. Rest in peace. Condolences to the family 🙏🏻.Shiv shiv shiv," wrote Jubin Nautiyal.

Zubeen Garg was not only the "voice of Assam" or an influential musical artist who carried his homeland in every song he wrote or crooned, but he was also a prominent activist and philanthropist who wove the threads of unity with his versatility.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Bimrah Out, Arshdeep Steps In For IND

  2. Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Rain Delays Toss As Washout Threat Looms

  3. India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

  4. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged