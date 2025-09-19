Shaan, who worked with Zubeen, shared his memories with the heartthrob. Sharing a couple of pictures of both, the singer wrote on Instagram, "Zubin is truely a King !! Lived on his own terms .. Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure hearted gentle soul .. and regretting why I didn’t call him every time o thought about him .. have so many crazy memories together but all from a very very long time ago .. guess will meet him in another dimension someday..Cheers Brother (sic)".