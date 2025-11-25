Assam Assembly Takes Up Adjournment Motion On Zubeen Garg’s Death

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday opened its winter session with an adjournment motion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg, taken up at the request of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Assam Assembly on Tuesday opened its winter session with an adjournment motion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg, taken up at the request of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The motion, brought by the Opposition, was admitted after the Chief Minister urged the Speaker to allow it.
Once the House convened for the day’s business following obituary references, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi rose to seek permission for their adjournment motions on the same subject. Speaker Biswajit Daimary was preparing to let them speak on the admissibility of the motion when the Chief Minister stepped in.
Sarma noted that the government was “equally seized of the matter” and asked the Speaker to accept the adjournment motion. He further appealed that several key bills and supplementary grants listed on the day’s agenda also be taken up due to their urgency. The Chief Minister added that no member from the Treasury benches would participate in the debate, stating that the government would only deliver its official response.
Agreeing to the proposal, the Speaker admitted the adjournment motion and clarified that the bills and supplementary grants would be introduced after the discussion concluded. He also urged members to avoid remarks that could interfere with the ongoing investigation into Garg’s death.
Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. A Special Investigation Team of the Assam Police is currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
