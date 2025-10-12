Tezpur Residents Lit Candles and Pray Demanding Justice for Assam™s Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg Sonitpur, Sep 27 (ANI): Tezpur people lit candles & pray while demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, cultural icon of Assam at Tezpur, in Sonitpur on Saturday. Sonitpur Assam India Photo: IMAGO / ANI News

Tezpur Residents Lit Candles and Pray Demanding Justice for Assam™s Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg Sonitpur, Sep 27 (ANI): Tezpur people lit candles & pray while demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, cultural icon of Assam at Tezpur, in Sonitpur on Saturday. Sonitpur Assam India Photo: IMAGO / ANI News