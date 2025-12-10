Zubeen Garg Posthumously Honoured With Doctor Of Literature Degree

Zubeen Garg, Assam's cultural icon, was posthumously awarded the honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degree at the 4th Convocation of Cotton University on Tuesday (December 9). The award is to recognise his extraordinary legacy and contribution to music and culture. Garg’s sister, Palme Borthakur, received the honour on his behalf. It was an emotional moment for Garg's family and his fans.