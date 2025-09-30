Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

When Ya Ali (2006) became an instant chartbuster, Garg got noticed in the Hindi film song market. Rather than pursue riches and the approval of a superstar-driven industry, he displayed the courage of a genuine artiste by quitting Bollywood at the peak of his singing career. He returned home to Assam to build a body of work that has no parallel in contemporary music. Garg sang, played, composed, nurtured fresh singers, jammed with colleagues, and acted in films to fuel an independent music and movie scene in Assam. Mission China (2017), a slickly-made film, grossed five crore rupees locally and breathed life into an ailing Assamese film industry.