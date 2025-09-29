Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services

Artist Unknown­—by Mithu Sen—is a tribute to all the artists who remain unknown from the margins of intellectuals, market, and ownership networks. Many artists are unable to thrive under the demanding pressures of the Contemporary Art world. Forever struggling to create an identity, in the process, they remain caught in the complicated web of the urban lifestyle countering the forces in power. Photo: Artist Unknown­—by Mithu Sen

