An Imprisoned Mind | Mental Health Challenges Among India's Political Prisoners

“Taloja was very special. It’s a modern jail, built in the 2000s,” says Navlakha. “What stood apart with Taloja was that it had beautiful surroundings—with a hill flanking the jail and greenery all around. But that was outside, from a distance,” he describes. “Inside, the cells were like cement blocks, where you didn’t have windows. You had open-grilled fronts, with a door that remained locked, until bandi opened. There is not a blade of grass, or greenery, anywhere inside.” Navlakha considers himself lucky for being placed in the ‘police barrack’ on the first floor in the circle, which housed police personnel, charged with various offenses. “Given my BK 16 connection, the prison authorities thought it wiser to place me among them. The good part about it was that from my grilled window, I could see the hill, the greenery and the sky. Otherwise, you could barely see the sky. You hardly got any sun and longed for it. And fresh air.” His eyes still seem to remember the deep yearning for these basic, almost banal necessities that are taken for granted by those of us who exist on the other side of the prison bars. “Your eyes craved to see something green—it was only when we were brought out of the ward that we saw the open expanse of green fields, trees and birds. So, on every occasion you could, you’d try to get out of the ward in order to at least breathe in some fresh air, walk more freely and enjoy the sun and the breeze.” Navlakha categorically states that there should be no confusion about the purpose of a jail, especially in a country where more than 75 percent of prisoners are undertrials. “It is to impose such conditions on the inmate quite deliberately and purposefully. There’s no other explanation as to why, despite being in the 21st century, we should still be talking about horrible jail conditions and the plight of the inmates.”