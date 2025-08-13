Fifty Shades Of Pink | How Conversion Therapy Continues To Dehumanise Queer Persons In India

“The problem was not so much my father, as this doctor,” she says. “My father was unaware of the ideas of gender and sexuality. But this psychiatrist was well educated, wasn’t he? Yet, he made false promises to my father saying that medicines can cure homosexuality.” Rishi believes that if the doctor would have recommended accepting the child as she is, perhaps, things would have been different. “Doctors hold an important position in the society. Even if something goes wrong with a child, the parent doesn’t blame the doctor; they believe that their own child is at fault. However, children still continue to have faith in their parents, even if they are treated wrongly.” Though Rishi’s father passed away last year and his mother and sibling have been more supportive about her non-binary identity ever since, she can’t help but wonder about the breach of faith she experienced with the psychiatrist. “What if this was his own child?” she asks. “Would he still do such a thing?”