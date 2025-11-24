NBA 2025: Phoenix Suns Roll Past San Antonio Spurs 111–102 To Seal Third Straight Win

The Phoenix Suns made it three wins in a row with a 111–102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, powered by Dillon Brooks’ 25 points and strong support from Devin Booker, who added 24 and seven assists. Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams posted double-doubles, while Colin Gillespie sparked the bench again as Phoenix committed just six turnovers after Friday’s chaos. De’Aaron Fox’s 26-point effort kept the Spurs in it, but the Suns, now winners of eight of their last nine, controlled the night despite missing multiple starters.

Photo
NBA: Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin, left, hugs Dillon Brooks after their win over San Antonio Spurs at the end of the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
1/9
NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots under San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
2/9
NBA 2025-26: Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) shoots between San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) and Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
3/9
NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
4/9
NBA Basketball Game: Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) gestures after making a 3-pointer against during the second half of an NBA basketball game against San Antonio Spurs in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
5/9
NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) gestures after making a 3-pointer against during the second half of an NBA basketball game against San Antonio Spurs in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
6/9
NBA Basketball: Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks works his way towards the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
7/9
NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, top, goes for a loose ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, bottom, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
8/9
Phoenix Suns forward Isaiah Livers smiles after hitting a three-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns forward Isaiah Livers smiles after hitting a three-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
9/9
NBA Basketball Championship: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) puts pressure on him during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Darryl Webb
