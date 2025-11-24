NBA 2025: Phoenix Suns Roll Past San Antonio Spurs 111–102 To Seal Third Straight Win
The Phoenix Suns made it three wins in a row with a 111–102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, powered by Dillon Brooks’ 25 points and strong support from Devin Booker, who added 24 and seven assists. Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams posted double-doubles, while Colin Gillespie sparked the bench again as Phoenix committed just six turnovers after Friday’s chaos. De’Aaron Fox’s 26-point effort kept the Spurs in it, but the Suns, now winners of eight of their last nine, controlled the night despite missing multiple starters.
