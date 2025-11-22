Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

Uttar Pradesh experiences intense cold with morning fog on November 22. Minimum temperatures 11-15°C; significant rainfall expected November 26-28 with intensifying cold to 8-10°C minimums across the state.

  • UP experiences intense cold with morning fog across districts on November 22; minimum temperatures 11-15°C, with 2-4°C further decline expected from November 26-28

  • Lucknow records 14-15°C minimum, 26-27°C maximum; shallow fog 200-400 meters visibility in western districts, 100-300 meters in eastern regions.

  • Northeasterly winds temporarily increased minimums by 1-2°C; fog expected through November 25; humidity 60-75% intensifying cold sensation.

  • IMD forecasts significant rainfall from November 26-28 as the Bay of Bengal system strengthens; cold intensification to 8-10°C minimums accompanying precipitation

Uttar Pradesh continues experiencing intense cold conditions on November 22, 2025, with morning fog and mist affecting visibility across most districts. The India Meteorological Department forecasts predominantly sunny skies with shallow fog during early morning hours, followed by hazy sunshine through daytime. Minimum temperatures currently range between 11-15 degrees Celsius across most districts, though further declines of 2-4 degrees Celsius are expected from November 26-28 as a new weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 14-15 degrees Celsius on November 22, with a maximum reaching 26-27 degrees Celsius, providing brief midday relief before intensifying evening cold. Northeasterly winds have temporarily increased nighttime minimum temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius, though this relief remains temporary before significant cold intensification occurs.

Regional Temperature Distribution and Fog Patterns

Western districts, including Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, and Mathura, experience minimum temperatures between 12-14 degrees Celsius with morning fog reducing visibility to 200-400 meters. Central regions encompassing Lucknow, Sitapur, and Hardoi record similar patterns with light to moderate fog formations. Eastern districts, including Varanasi and surrounding areas, face heavier fog with visibility declining to 100-300 meters during peak morning hours. Shallow to moderate fog is expected to persist through November 25 across all regions. Maximum daytime temperatures range between 25-28 degrees Celsius across plains, creating significant day-night temperature differentials requiring residents to utilize warm layering systems. Humidity levels remain elevated between 60-75 percent, intensifying the perceived cold sensation despite moderate actual temperatures.

Weather Outlook and Rainfall Alert

The IMD forecasts significant rainfall probability from November 26-28 across Uttar Pradesh as the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system strengthens and influences the region. This impending rainfall will coincide with intensifying cold, potentially dropping minimum temperatures to 8-10 degrees Celsius statewide. Residents should prepare for severe cold conditions beginning late November, utilizing additional heating measures and warm clothing. Farmers are advised to protect standing crops during the forecast period through evening irrigation and appropriate agricultural adjustments. The extended weather forecast indicates clear skies persisting through November 25, followed by weather pattern changes and potential precipitation from November 26 onwards. Schools and offices should remain prepared for potential disruptions from fog-related visibility reduction during morning commute hours through November 25.

