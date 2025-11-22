Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

Weather Outlook and Rainfall Alert

The IMD forecasts significant rainfall probability from November 26-28 across Uttar Pradesh as the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system strengthens and influences the region. This impending rainfall will coincide with intensifying cold, potentially dropping minimum temperatures to 8-10 degrees Celsius statewide. Residents should prepare for severe cold conditions beginning late November, utilizing additional heating measures and warm clothing. Farmers are advised to protect standing crops during the forecast period through evening irrigation and appropriate agricultural adjustments. The extended weather forecast indicates clear skies persisting through November 25, followed by weather pattern changes and potential precipitation from November 26 onwards. Schools and offices should remain prepared for potential disruptions from fog-related visibility reduction during morning commute hours through November 25.