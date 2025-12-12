Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

Nitish Kumar Reddy takes hat-trick against Madhya Pradesh
Dismisses Harsh Gawali, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and MP skipper Rajat Patidar off back-to-back balls
Reddy was dropped from India's T20I side for South Africa
Making the national selectors sit up and take notice, Nitish Kumar Reddy snared a hat-trick during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League game between Andhra and Madhya Pradesh in Pune on Friday (December 12).
Reddy was dropped from India's T20I side for South Africa, having played the Guwahati Test and toured Australia for the preceding T20Is. But he overcame the snub with a charged-up display in the country's premier domestic T20 tournament.
The 22-year-old Reddy bagged the hat-trick off the last three balls of his first over. The India all-rounder followed up his 25 with the bat with the crucial wickets of Harsh Gawali, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and MP skipper Rajat Patidar of successive deliveries the third over to lead Andhra's fightback. His team was earlier bowled out for 112 runs in 19.1 overs.
Before his hat-trick against MP, Reddy had picked up only eight wickets in 37 T20 matches. His previous best bowling figures were 2/17.
With the bat, the right-hander has scored 692 runs at a strike rate of about 130. The youngster has hit three half-centuries, out of which one came for Team India and the other two came in the Indian Premier League.