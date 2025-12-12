Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

The 22-year-old Reddy bagged the hat-trick off the last three balls of his first over. The India all-rounder followed up his 25 with the bat with the crucial wickets of Harsh Gawali, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and MP skipper Rajat Patidar of successive deliveries the third over to lead Andhra's fightback. His team was earlier bowled out for 112 runs in 19.1 overs.