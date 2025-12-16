Andhra Vs Jharkhand LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: JHKD To Bowl First Against AP - Check Playing XIs

Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand are in prime form and will look to snatch another win against a rejuvnated Andhra, who won under dramatic circumstances in their previous SMAT Super League match. This will be one match for the ages with many top stars in the reckoning including Nitish Kumar Reddy. Catch the live score and ball-by-ball updates of the Andhra Vs Jharkhand, SMAT 2025 Super League Group A fixture, right here
Andhra vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Two Wickets For JKHD

Jharkhand have taken two wickets and AP will look to still continue to up the ante. Nitish Kumar Reddy is at the crease and his experience will be key for AP in the middle overs.

AP 81-2 (7 Overs)

Andhra vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Ashwin Hebbar Gives AP Flying Start

AP are off to a flier here against Jharkhand with Ashwin Hebbar leading the way. He is given ample support by Srikar Bharat as the duo look to get runs in the Powerplay.

AP 46-0 (4 Overs)

Andhra vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss & Playing XIs

Jharkhand have won the toss and have opted to field

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar

Andhra: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ricky Bhui(c), Pyla Avinash, SDNV Prasad, Saurabh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Andhra vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Squads

Andhra Squad: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ricky Bhui(c), Pyla Avinash, SDNV Prasad, Saurabh Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, KV Sasikanth, Tripurana Vijay, Shaik Rasheed, K P Sai Rahul, Penmetsa Panduranga Raju, Bhupathiraju Munish Varma

Jharkhand Squad: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Utkarsh Singh

