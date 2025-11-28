UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

Up weather today shows significant temperature drop; Meerut recorded coldest night at 7.5°C, 2°C below normal.
Uttar Pradesh weather news indicates impending cold wave; minimum temperatures likely to dip below 5°C by early December.
UP fog alert active for Purvanchal and Western UP; dense fog and mist observed from dawn till 10 AM, reducing visibility.
UP rain alert remains minimal, but active systems may influence local temperatures; daytime highs bring slight relief at 25°C.
The UP Weather today update signals the definitive arrival of winter across Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures taking a sharp dip despite the absence of rainfall. The UP weather today news highlights that Western Uttar Pradesh is experiencing the brunt of the initial cold spell, while the Purvanchal region is grappling with increasing chill driven by icy winds and dense fog. Meerut emerged as the coldest city in the state over the last 24 hours, recording a minimum temperature of 7.5°C—marking a significant departure of two degrees below the seasonal average.
Gautam Buddh Nagar followed closely with a minimum of 7.7°C. Meteorologists predict that while there might be a temporary slight rise in night temperatures over the next two days, a rapid and widespread decline is expected shortly thereafter, potentially dragging the mercury below 5°C as December begins.
Temperature Trends and Cold Wave Warning
The Uttar Pradesh weather news reports a tangible shift in climatic conditions during the last week of November. Although days remain relatively sunny with maximum temperatures reaching around 25°C, the nights have become increasingly frigid. The UP cold waves are gradually setting in, with early morning commuters feeling the distinct “galan” (biting cold) due to high humidity and low temperatures. The current UP Weather latest update suggests that minimum temperatures could fall further to around 10°C in many districts within the next week, subsequently pulling daytime maximums down to 22-23°C.
Fog Alert and Visibility Concerns
A significant UP fog alert has been issued as dense fog and mist have started blanketing various regions, particularly in the early hours. Observations from Thursday morning showed a thick layer of haze persisting from dawn until approximately 10:00 AM, significantly affecting visibility and adding to the chill factor. This phenomenon is particularly acute in Purvanchal, where the combination of wind and fog is amplifying the sensation of cold.
Future Forecast
Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the winter intensity will escalate by the first week of December. The UP rain alert status remains low for now, but the atmospheric changes indicate a steady transition into severe winter conditions. Residents are advised to prepare for colder nights as the gap between day and night temperatures widens, creating classic winter conditions across the state.