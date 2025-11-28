UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

The Uttar Pradesh weather news reports a tangible shift in climatic conditions during the last week of November. Although days remain relatively sunny with maximum temperatures reaching around 25°C, the nights have become increasingly frigid. The UP cold waves are gradually setting in, with early morning commuters feeling the distinct “galan” (biting cold) due to high humidity and low temperatures. The current UP Weather latest update suggests that minimum temperatures could fall further to around 10°C in many districts within the next week, subsequently pulling daytime maximums down to 22-23°C.