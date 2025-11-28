UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

Uttar Pradesh sees sharp temperature drop with Meerut recording 7.5°C. Dense fog affects visibility in Purvanchal. Cold wave conditions expected to intensify by December start.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
UP Weather Toda
| Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Up weather today shows significant temperature drop; Meerut recorded coldest night at 7.5°C, 2°C below normal.

  • Uttar Pradesh weather news indicates impending cold wave; minimum temperatures likely to dip below 5°C by early December.

  • UP fog alert active for Purvanchal and Western UP; dense fog and mist observed from dawn till 10 AM, reducing visibility.

  • UP rain alert remains minimal, but active systems may influence local temperatures; daytime highs bring slight relief at 25°C.

The UP Weather today update signals the definitive arrival of winter across Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures taking a sharp dip despite the absence of rainfall. The UP weather today news highlights that Western Uttar Pradesh is experiencing the brunt of the initial cold spell, while the Purvanchal region is grappling with increasing chill driven by icy winds and dense fog. Meerut emerged as the coldest city in the state over the last 24 hours, recording a minimum temperature of 7.5°C—marking a significant departure of two degrees below the seasonal average.

Gautam Buddh Nagar followed closely with a minimum of 7.7°C. Meteorologists predict that while there might be a temporary slight rise in night temperatures over the next two days, a rapid and widespread decline is expected shortly thereafter, potentially dragging the mercury below 5°C as December begins.

Temperature Trends and Cold Wave Warning

The Uttar Pradesh weather news reports a tangible shift in climatic conditions during the last week of November. Although days remain relatively sunny with maximum temperatures reaching around 25°C, the nights have become increasingly frigid. The UP cold waves are gradually setting in, with early morning commuters feeling the distinct “galan” (biting cold) due to high humidity and low temperatures. The current UP Weather latest update suggests that minimum temperatures could fall further to around 10°C in many districts within the next week, subsequently pulling daytime maximums down to 22-23°C.

Related Content
Related Content
null - File Photo; Representative image
Cyclone Senyar Headed Towards TN, Coastal AP and Puducherry in 48 Hours, Says IMD

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Fog Alert and Visibility Concerns

A significant UP fog alert has been issued as dense fog and mist have started blanketing various regions, particularly in the early hours. Observations from Thursday morning showed a thick layer of haze persisting from dawn until approximately 10:00 AM, significantly affecting visibility and adding to the chill factor. This phenomenon is particularly acute in Purvanchal, where the combination of wind and fog is amplifying the sensation of cold.

null - PTI
UP-Bihar Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected Through November 2 with Temperature Drops

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Future Forecast

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the winter intensity will escalate by the first week of December. The UP rain alert status remains low for now, but the atmospheric changes indicate a steady transition into severe winter conditions. Residents are advised to prepare for colder nights as the gap between day and night temperatures widens, creating classic winter conditions across the state.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 2 LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma Perishes Early For Punjab; Prithvi Shaw Scores Fifty

  2. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Kushal Malla Opts To Bowl In Kirtipur - Check Playing XIs

  3. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

  4. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

  5. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. 'No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air': CJI Calls For Expert-Led Long-Term Plan

  4. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  2. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Adiala Jail Says Imran Khan In Good Health,' Rejects Rumours

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs