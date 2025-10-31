UP-Bihar Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected Through November 2 with Temperature Drops

The IMD weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar indicates severe weather disruption beginning October 31 through November 2. The remnants of Cyclone Montha combined with a well-marked low-pressure system have triggered critical weather warnings across eastern regions. Weather in Uttar Pradesh today shows ongoing precipitation with Uttar Pradesh weather today experiencing isolated to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Gorakhpur, and Sant Ravidas Nagar districts. The IMD weather forecast for Bihar has escalated to orange alert status, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout multiple districts. Bihar weather alert zones include East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saharsa, and Madhepura, where extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm is probable. The Bihar weather today reflects active weather systems with widespread moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal, creating unstable atmospheric conditions.