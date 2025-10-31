UP-Bihar Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected Through November 2 with Temperature Drops

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh through November 2. Temperature decline 3-6°C expected with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds 30-40 kmph. Weekend weather shows gradual clearing November 3.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
UP-Bihar Rainfall
Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD issues orange alert for Bihar with heavy to very heavy rainfall through November 2, affecting 24 districts

  • Eastern Uttar Pradesh experiences persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph

  • Temperature drops 3-6°C across both regions, with lightning risks and flood warnings in low-lying areas.

  • Agricultural damage and traffic disruptions are anticipated; clear weather is expected from November 3 onwards.

The IMD weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar indicates severe weather disruption beginning October 31 through November 2. The remnants of Cyclone Montha combined with a well-marked low-pressure system have triggered critical weather warnings across eastern regions. Weather in Uttar Pradesh today shows ongoing precipitation with Uttar Pradesh weather today experiencing isolated to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Gorakhpur, and Sant Ravidas Nagar districts. The IMD weather forecast for Bihar has escalated to orange alert status, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout multiple districts. Bihar weather alert zones include East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saharsa, and Madhepura, where extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm is probable. The Bihar weather today reflects active weather systems with widespread moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal, creating unstable atmospheric conditions.

Heavy Rainfall and Severe Weather Impacts

The Bihar rains will be accompanied by severe thunderstorms with frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, creating highly hazardous conditions for residents. The Bihar weather forecast identifies critical zones for heavy precipitation, including the North Bihar plains, including Patna, Buxar, Samastipur, and the Himalayan foothill districts. Isolated extreme rainfall events exceeding 20 cm are expected in vulnerable zones, triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of urban underpasses. Weather alert in Bihar extends to South Bihar districts, including Gaya, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Rohtas, and Kaimur, requiring immediate vigilance. UP weather update confirms eastern districts receiving significant precipitation, threatening standing crops and causing localized landslides in hillside regions. Wind speeds reaching 50-65 kmph in isolated pockets will create additional structural damage risks.

Related Content
Related Content

Temperature Trends and Extended Forecast

Maximum temperatures across both regions will decline 3-6 degrees Celsius during the rainfall period, with minimum temperatures dropping 3-5 degrees Celsius by Tuesday, establishing dramatically cooler atmospheric patterns. Bihar weekend weather update indicates improving conditions gradually from November 2 onwards, with clearing skies and significantly reduced precipitation probability. By November 3, predominantly sunny conditions dominate with temperatures recovering partially. Bihar weather today remains unsettled with extremely high humidity levels reaching 90-94% and elevated wind speeds, maintaining uncomfortable atmospheric conditions throughout the period. Agricultural areas face significant crop damage risks from excessive inundation, hail formation during thunderstorms, and waterlogging in low-lying fields. Residents must avoid unnecessary outdoor travel during peak rainfall hours, remain vigilant for lightning strikes, and follow all weather advisories closely.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Hazlewood Dismisses Gill Early | IND 20/1 (2.4)

  2. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

  3. Jemimah Terms Harmanpreet's World Cup Semi-Final Dismissal 'Blessing In Disguise': Here's Why

  4. India's Historic Win Over Australia: Talking Points From Heady Women's World Cup Semi-Final

  5. India Stun Australia With Record Chase: Revisiting 2025 World Cup Semi-Final Blockbuster

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

  3. Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

  4. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  5. Bihar Election: Will Jan Suraaj Matter This Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  4. Would US-China  Rapprochement Dilute India’s Relevance?

  5. India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival