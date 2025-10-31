UP-Bihar Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected Through November 2 with Temperature Drops

IMD issues orange alert for Bihar with heavy to very heavy rainfall through November 2, affecting 24 districts
Eastern Uttar Pradesh experiences persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph
Temperature drops 3-6°C across both regions, with lightning risks and flood warnings in low-lying areas.
Agricultural damage and traffic disruptions are anticipated; clear weather is expected from November 3 onwards.
The IMD weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar indicates severe weather disruption beginning October 31 through November 2. The remnants of Cyclone Montha combined with a well-marked low-pressure system have triggered critical weather warnings across eastern regions. Weather in Uttar Pradesh today shows ongoing precipitation with Uttar Pradesh weather today experiencing isolated to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Gorakhpur, and Sant Ravidas Nagar districts. The IMD weather forecast for Bihar has escalated to orange alert status, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout multiple districts. Bihar weather alert zones include East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saharsa, and Madhepura, where extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm is probable. The Bihar weather today reflects active weather systems with widespread moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal, creating unstable atmospheric conditions.
Heavy Rainfall and Severe Weather Impacts
The Bihar rains will be accompanied by severe thunderstorms with frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, creating highly hazardous conditions for residents. The Bihar weather forecast identifies critical zones for heavy precipitation, including the North Bihar plains, including Patna, Buxar, Samastipur, and the Himalayan foothill districts. Isolated extreme rainfall events exceeding 20 cm are expected in vulnerable zones, triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of urban underpasses. Weather alert in Bihar extends to South Bihar districts, including Gaya, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Rohtas, and Kaimur, requiring immediate vigilance. UP weather update confirms eastern districts receiving significant precipitation, threatening standing crops and causing localized landslides in hillside regions. Wind speeds reaching 50-65 kmph in isolated pockets will create additional structural damage risks.
Temperature Trends and Extended Forecast
Maximum temperatures across both regions will decline 3-6 degrees Celsius during the rainfall period, with minimum temperatures dropping 3-5 degrees Celsius by Tuesday, establishing dramatically cooler atmospheric patterns. Bihar weekend weather update indicates improving conditions gradually from November 2 onwards, with clearing skies and significantly reduced precipitation probability. By November 3, predominantly sunny conditions dominate with temperatures recovering partially. Bihar weather today remains unsettled with extremely high humidity levels reaching 90-94% and elevated wind speeds, maintaining uncomfortable atmospheric conditions throughout the period. Agricultural areas face significant crop damage risks from excessive inundation, hail formation during thunderstorms, and waterlogging in low-lying fields. Residents must avoid unnecessary outdoor travel during peak rainfall hours, remain vigilant for lightning strikes, and follow all weather advisories closely.